Pittsburgh Steelers preferred two other quarterbacks over Aaron Rodgers signing

The Pittsburgh Steelers finally got their man, or so we thought. It’s true that the Steelers have finally gotten Aaron Rodgers under contract, signing him for one year at a deal that maxes out at $19 million. That could be a bargain rate for the Steelers, getting a four-time NFL MVP.

Yet, Rodgers is also 41 years old, and he couldn’t help lead the New York Jets to the playoffs last year. Can he deliver different results in Pittsburgh? While the Steelers are moving forward with Rodgers, they reportedly preferred two other choices first.

According to Ben Crawford of CBS Sports, the Steelers would have preferred trading for Matthew Stafford or even signing Justin Fields again over their pursuit of Rodgers. Amazingly enough, landing Rodgers cost the Steelers even less than it would have taken to get Stafford or Fields.

Stafford re-upped with the Rams, even after rejecting $100 million offers from several other teams. Meanwhile, Fields signed a two-year, $40 million contract with the New York Jets to be their new starting quarterback.

If Rodgers ends up outplaying Fields, and Russell Wilson, everyone in Pittsburgh will be left laughing from the playoffs. If he shows his age, chances are Steelers fans will watch Fields, Wilson, and possibly others while wondering what could have been.

