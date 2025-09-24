The start to the Philadelphia Eagles‘ season couldn’t be going much better after a 3-0 record entering Week 4. We’ve seen several other teams experience a Super Bowl hangover, but that hasn’t been the story in the City of Brotherly Love.

Yet, just because the Eagles are atop the NFC East again, it doesn’t mean this team is perfect. While they’ve yet to lose, we’ve seen the Eagles win all three games by one possession or less. In other words, there’s still some room for improvement.

Recently, ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler suggested the Eagles may not be done addressing the cornerback position. Specifically, Fowler mentioned that the Eagles could target a trade to upgrade at CB behind Quinyon Mitchell and Cooper DeJean.

“Philadelphia’s Howie Roseman and Houston’s Nick Caserio have been among the most active dealmakers in recent years. While Roseman is usually trying to add, Caserio and the 0-3 Texans could be a few losses away from wanting to deal players for picks. I still think the Eagles might not be done at cornerback and could survey the market.” ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler on Eagles trade needs

If the Eagles could spend a mid or late-round draft pick on trading for a cornerback upgrade, it could go a long way toward helping them defend their Super Bowl trophy. For now, they’re relying on an unproven group that features ninth-year vet Adoree’ Jackson, seventh-year pro Parry Nickerson, third-year pro Kelee Ringo, and fifth-round rookie Mac McWilliams.

Or maybe Eagles general manager Howie Roseman still believes in the talent he has on hand. After all, it could benefit the Eagles even more if one of their young prospects can develop into a valued contributor, allowing Philadelphia to save the assets they’ve already collected.

Related: 1 Bold Prediction for Every Game in NFL Week 4, Including the Eagles