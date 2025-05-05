Philadelphia Eagles rookie predicted to have Pro Bowl season in 2025

Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Despite losing several players in free agency, the Philadelphia Eagles don’t have much to complain about this offseason after celebrating a Super Bowl victory. Plus, after former Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell slipped to the Eagles with the 31st pick in the first round following a small trade, the Eagles may still be celebrating.

Yet, the Eagles aren’t the only ones who are impressed with their draft results. Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport believes that not only did the Eagles nail their first-round selection, he thinks Campbell can be good enough to earn Pro Bowl recognition as a rookie.

“From the sound of things, the Eagles envision Campbell as something of a “hybrid,” Micah Parsons-esque chess piece on the defense. Vic Fangio is rightly one of the most well-respected defensive coordinators in the game. If he can fully unlock Campbell’s explosiveness and athleticism, the former Crimson Tide star could be more than just a Pro Bowler. He could be Defensive Rookie of the Year.” Bleacher Report on Jihaad Campbell

While Campbell’s main position is that of a linebacker, the Eagles plan to utilize his versatility as a pass-rusher too. This will allow Campbell to move around the field, lining up at linebacker, edge rusher and anywhere else coordinator Vic Fangio wants to put him.

Ultimately, if Campbell sees a lot of snaps as a rookie, there’s no reason why he can’t put up some impressive all-around numbers, racking up sacks, interceptions, forced fumbles, and plenty of tackles.

As well as general manager Howie Roseman has drafted over the years, the Eagles have never had a Defensive Rookie of the Year winner. Can Campbell buck the trend and make history?

Related: Top 2025 NFL Rookie of the Year candidates: Ashton Jeanty and Abdul Carter start as ROTY favorites