Last year, as the Philadelphia Eagles hoped to repeat as Super Bowl champions, coach Nick Sirianni and company realized that it’s not so easy to remain dominant with a target on your back. A dominant offense hit stumbling blocks, and the Eagles ranked just 19th in scoring. Now they have a new offensive coordinator in Sean Mannion, who is already shaking things up.

Defensively, the Eagles carry over defensive coordinator Vic Fangio again from last season. That same stability should help a unit that allowed the fifth-fewest points in the NFL a season ago. One of the Eagles’ defenders could be set to cash in with another strong season.

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Eagles’ Moro Ojomo Exceeding Expectations in Philadelphia

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One person who may be set to benefit from another season of Fangio making calls defensively is fourth-year player Moro Ojomo. The defensive tackle arrived as the 249th overall pick in the seventh round of the 2023 NFL Draft.

Not only has Ojomo made the roster all three seasons since becoming a Day 3 draft selection, he emerged as an impact player last year. Coming off the best season of his career, recording six sacks while starting nine of 17 appearances with Philadelphia, Ojomo has one year left on his contract.

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Yet, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton believes Ojomo could be primed for another breakout performance. The kind that sets him up for a significant payday next offseason.

“With more sacks and pressures than Davis and Carter in the previous season, Ojomo is a hidden gem on the Eagles’ defensive front. Philadelphia has a strong trio of interior defensive linemen, but the front office may not want to pay all three, which could factor into the pause on a new contract for Carter. The Eagles can be patient with Carter’s extension because he has two years left on his rookie deal. They must decide on Ojomo before his contract expires in 2027. As a 2023 seventh-rounder, he’s starting to exceed expectations and could generate significant buzz on his way to free agency.” Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton on Moro Ojomo

Ojomo is exactly the type of player the Eagles could include in a trade package if it means solving a position of need. Yet, as Moton noted, he’s starting to exceed expectations, which could make him tougher for Philadelphia to part with.

Related: 10 NFL Teams Who Could Be a Blockbuster Trade Away From a Super Bowl Win