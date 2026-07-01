All NFL teams have weaknesses. Over the years, Philadelphia Eagles general manager Howie Roseman has become among the best at finding ways to mask those weaknesses. Of course, having a head coach like Nick Sirianni and an experienced defensive coordinator like Vic Fangio play just as big a role in helping scheme and game-plan around the roster’s perceived downfalls.

While the Eagles feel like they’re headed into 2026 with confidence, some would argue the team could still upgrade at the safety position after watching Reed Blankenship sign a three-year, $24.75 million contract with the Houston Texans. Now, an Eagles insider has tossed out a few potential replacements.

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Could Eagles Trade for Grant Delpit?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Zach Berman of The Athletic‘s recent Eagles mailbag, he addressed the question of whether he felt the team still needed to add another safety after losing Blankenship and trading Sydney Brown to the Atlanta Falcons. Berman says that the Eagles will “continue to monitor the market,” and he believes they “could look for a more dynamic player.” As part of his analysis, Berman suggested that the Cleveland Browns may be ready to deal Grant Delpit after selecting Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round of the 2026 NFL Draft.

“When analyzing depth charts and understanding the trajectory of teams, three safeties who would make sense are Cleveland’s Grant Delpit, Atlanta’s Jessie Bates and Arizona’s Budda Baker. I’m not suggesting they’re available, but they fit the profile of safeties who could potentially be pried away. Delpit is entering the final year of a three-year, $36-million contract extension and the Browns drafted Emmanuel McNeil-Warren in the second round. Delpit turns 28 in September, has been a consistent starter on a good defense and would bring versatility and range.” The Athletic’s Zach Berman on Eagles Safety Targets

As noted, the above names may not be available. However, it’s not all that unreasonable to think that Delpit could be had for the right price.

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After all, the soon-to-be 28-year-old is in a contract year, and the Browns may have a younger, cheaper replacement in McNeil-Warren. Thus, getting anything in return for Delpit now rather than waiting for potential compensatory picks to factor in could be more beneficial for Cleveland.

Yet, they may want to see how the rookie is transitioning to the pros before making such a move. Plus, the Eagles may feel the same way about seeing how the development of Andrew Mukuba, Marcus Epps, and Michael Carter II is coming along before parting with more precious draft capital. But that doesn’t mean both sides can’t change their mind later on, perhaps even during training camp.

Related: Philadelphia Eagles’ Defender Hyped to ‘Generate Significant Free Agency Buzz’