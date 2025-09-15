The New England Patriots made several big moves this offseason in a bid to get competitive quickly. Stefon Diggs, Milton Williams, and Carlton Davis II were among the biggest names added, and so far, the results have mostly been encouraging.

However, one of the team’s more underrated signings has arguably been the most impactful through two weeks- center Garrett Bradbury.

Bradbury signed a two-year deal worth up to $12 million with the Patriots this offseason. It wasn’t the sexiest signing in the world, and Bradbury has never been an elite player by any means. However, the veteran appears to be on pace to have his best season ever in 2025.

As Patriots insider Carlos A. Lopez pointed out, Bradbury has been one of the best centers in the league so far. In 86 pass protection snaps, Bradbury hasn’t allowed a single pressure, hurry, or sack, and has yet to be penalized. As a result, Bradbury has an 85.9 Pro Football Focus grade through Week 2, which ranks 1st among 39 qualified centers.

Last year, the Patriots had Ben Brown, David Andrews, and Nick Leverett swapping out at the center position, and none of that trio provided great results. The team decided to overhaul the line this offseason and brought in four new starters, including Bradbury.

While Bradbury has been elite in pass protection, it would be nice if he performed a little better as a run blocker. So far, Bradbury has just a 51.2 run blocking grade, which is significantly affecting his overall grade. If Bradbury improves in that aspect, he would legitimately be one of the best centers in the league. On that contract he’s playing on, Bradbury is currently representing a steal for the Patriots.

Bradbury and the Patriots picked up a nice win in Week 2, and will now prepare to take on the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 3.