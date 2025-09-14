The New England Patriots are preparing to take on the Miami Dolphins in Week 2. The team desperately needs a win after suffering a surprising defeat at the hands of the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1.

One of the more interesting position groups to watch on the Patriots this summer was the wide receivers. The room figured to be much improved after the additions of Stefon Diggs, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams. Additionally, Kayshon Boutte appeared to have taken a step forward, and standout undrafted free agent Efton Chism III also impressed.

As a result, the room became much more crowded and many wondered what that would mean for 2024 second-round pick Ja’Lynn Polk. Polk failed to impress as a rookie and again failed to stand out this summer. The Washington product also missed practice time due to injury, and as a result, began the season on injured reserve. It was also announced that Polk needed season-ending shoulder surgery.

Now, NFL insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelisseroare reporting that the Patriots have traded Polk to the New Orleans Saints, along with a 2028 seventh-round pick, in exchange for a 2027 sixth-rounder.

TRADE: Patriots trading WR Ja’Lynn Polk and 2028 7th-round pick to Saints for 2027 6th-round pick. (via @rapsheet, @tompelissero) pic.twitter.com/giWaZGWQLm — NFL (@NFL) September 13, 2025

This news comes just days after Polk posted a picture of himself in Patriots’ gear walking to the locker room with the caption “Free1.” Polk wore the No. 1 jersey during his time in Foxboro, and he seemingly was making it known he wanted out of Foxboro.

Now, Polk gets his wish and will seemingly have a shot to reinvent his career in New Orleans. Although, that likely won’t come this year as Polk rehabs his shoulder.

Ultimately, it’s not hard to see why the Patriots made this move. Polk made it known he was unhappy, and it’s not like he showed alot during his rookie season. Polk’s New England tenure ends with just 12 catches for 87 yards and two scores.