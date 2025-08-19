After two preseason games, the Patriots have as much positive momentum as anybody. The team won both of its preseason games so far and has enjoyed breakout performances from several players this summer.

The team made several impact additions this summer, and adding Mike Vrabel as the head coach could be the biggest move of all. As a result, BetMGM has the team’s win total at 8.5 games, which is more than double the number of games the team won last year.

Looking at this roster, it isn’t hard to see why expectations are so high. Drake Maye impressed as a rookie and should only get better in his sophomore season. The team looks to have a two-headed monster at running back with Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, and the wide receiver room is loaded with talent.

On defense, the team could have one of the best corner tandems in the league with Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis II. Milton Williams was added to the defensive line as well, and paired with Christian Barmore, gives the team a fearsome front.

It makes sense then that the team reportedly feels good about the roster ahead of Week 1. Insider Dianna Russini reported on Tuesday that the Patriots are unlikely to make another big move before the opener.

“The Patriots- like every team- are constantly looking for possible ways to improve their roster,” said Russini. “But from conversations I’ve been having, I don’t sense that New England is close on a deal for any of the NFL’s disgruntled stars at this time.”

This is a notable report considering the history between Russini and Vrabel. If the Patriots really aren’t interested in more splashy moves, then that means we have a good idea already of what the final roster will look like.

Trey Hendrickson, Cameron Heyward, Terry McLaurin, and Micah Parsons are just some of the big-name players who are reportedly unhappy in their current situations. McLaurin and Parsons, in particular, would be interesting additions for the Patriots, but as Russini reported, a move isn’t likely at this time.