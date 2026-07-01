Patrick Mahomes can carve up all 32 NFL defenses, no biggie. But beating the “dad bod” allegations? That’s a whole different ball game. The Kansas City Chiefs superstar is enjoying a well-earned offseason getaway with wife Brittany and their three kids after bouncing back from the knee injury that cut short his 2025 campaign.

But even while soaking up the summer, the three-time Super Bowl MVP is still catching strays from NFL fans, who once again are debating his physique and joking that the Chiefs QB is rocking a full-on “dad bod.”

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Is Patrick Mahomes’ ‘Dad Bod’ His Secret Weapon?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Brittany Mahomes gave fans a peek into the family’s summer adventures on Instagram, sharing a carousel of vacation photos featuring Patrick, Sterling, Bronze, Golden, and herself. The Mahomes crew appeared to hit up what looked like a zoo or safari park, with Brittany captioning the post, “We’ve been having the time of our lives.”

From animal encounters to family snapshots, the carousel was packed with wholesome moments. One standout photo showed the family posing next to a massive seal, although Bronze stole the show for a different reason. The youngster looked less than thrilled, covering both ears while sitting in Patrick’s arms as the rest of the family smiled for the camera. While the main sentiment was flooded with fans gushing over the Mahomes family, it didn’t take long for the internet to revive one familiar offseason storyline: Patrick Mahomes’ so-called “dad bod.” NFL insider Dov Kleiman reposted the now-viral image on X, pointing out that it was the only shirtless photo in the entire vacation dump—fueling another round of online debate.

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Concerning: Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes appears to have put on a significant amount of weight this offseason.



Patrick is currently rehabbing the torn ACL and LCL he sustained in December.



We have never seen him this out of shape 😳 pic.twitter.com/Hq2ENVLnWR — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) June 29, 2026

But this isn’t the first time Mahomes has faced the chatter, and his longtime trainer, Bobby Stroupe, has already explained why the criticism misses the mark.“I’ll be the first to tell you that I think an NFL quarterback should have at least 14% body fat,” Stroupe had said. “It’s not from an unhealthy standpoint, but from a force absorption standpoint. You have to be able to take contact. We know there’s just not a lot of quarterbacks in the Hall of Fame that have a six-pack and there’s a reason for that.”

And judging by his recovery from a torn ACL and LCL, the Chiefs superstar appears to be right on track physically. Maybe the “dad bod” isn’t Mahomes’ weakness. Maybe it’s the internet’s biggest misconception about NFL athletes.