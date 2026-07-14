Celebrity sightings at events usually dominate the headlines, but this time, it was who Patrick Mahomes appeared to leave off the play sheet. On his sister Mia’s birthday, the Chiefs QB made a social media move that quickly caught fans’ attention.

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes have spent the offseason bouncing from one major celebration to another as friends and family continue tying the knot. The power couple has made a habit of showing up for love stories, but one of Mahomes’ latest posts had fans doing a double take, and sparked plenty of chatter online.

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Patrick Mahomes’ Instagram Move Raises Eyebrows

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Patrick and Brittany Mahomes were dressed to impress as they pulled up to former Chiefs wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster’s wedding in Laguna Niguel, California. JuJu and influencer Laura Kruk tied the knot on Friday, July 10, at the Ritz-Carlton, with the Mahomeses joining the star-studded guest list in style.

Two days later, Brittany gave fans a behind-the-scenes look at their wedding-day glam on Instagram. Patrick quickly showed his approval, dropping a heart in the comments before reposting the photos to his Story. But there was one detail fans couldn’t help but notice.

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The same day Brittany’s post went up also happened to be Patrick’s half-sister Mia Randall’s birthday. Mia, the daughter of Randi Martin, has long shared a close bond with the Chiefs quarterback, regularly cheering him on alongside the rest of the Mahomes family. That’s why Patrick’s lack of a public birthday shoutout for Mia had some fans doing a double take.

The Mahomeses have been on a full-fledged offseason wedding tour. Just days before celebrating JuJu’s big day, they were among the headline guests at Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift’s star-studded New York wedding, one of the biggest celebrity events of the summer.

And the social calendar may not be slowing down anytime soon. Patrick and Brittany are also expected to be in Atlanta for the 2026 FIFA World Cup semifinal between England and Argentina on Wednesday, July 15.

Meanwhile, football is back on the radar.

Mahomes has returned to the practice field, but the Chiefs’ franchise QB isn’t hitting full throttle just yet. Speaking after participating in organized team activities in a limited role, the two-time NFL MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion struck an optimistic tone while making it clear he’s still working his way back. For now, it’s all about stacking good reps and making sure he’s ready when the regular season kickoff rolls around.