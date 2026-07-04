Travis Kelce is officially Mr. Taylor Swift—and the proof is everywhere. From giant “Just Married” signs lighting up Madison Square Garden to the Empire State Building joining the celebration, all of New York City seemed to be in on the victory parade. The superstar couple confirmed their wedding through Swift’s longtime publicist, Tree Paine, putting an end to months of speculation. Swift and Kelce suited up in custom Christian Dior Haute Couture, with creative director Jonathan Anderson designing their wedding-day looks.

They also skipped the traditional bridal party, instead naming Swift’s brother, Austin Swift, as her man of honor, while Jason Kelce lined up as the groom’s best man. As A-list guests poured into New York for the headline-making ceremony, the star-studded event quickly became the biggest offseason spectacle. From the guest list and unforgettable fashion to every standout moment from the big day, here’s everything we know about the Swift-Kelce wedding extravaganza.

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Inside Travis Kelce’s Fairytale Wedding to Taylor Swift

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s wedding turned New York City into the biggest offseason spectacle on Friday, with Madison Square Garden serving as the ultimate stage for the power couple’s star-studded “I do.” Fans lined the streets outside as celebrities from the NFL, Hollywood and beyond rolled in for the black-tie affair.

Representing the football world were Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford and wife Kelly, Chiefs running back Kareem Hunt, Titans coach Mike Vrabel, and broadcasters Charissa Thompson and Joe Buck. Hollywood stars Mariska Hargitay and Peter Hermann, along with author Glennon Doyle and soccer legend Abby Wambach, were also in attendance, while Taylor’s longtime friends Este, Danielle and Alana Haim completed the A-list lineup.

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The ceremony stayed under wraps, with no official photos released and many of the roughly 1,000 guests slipping in unnoticed. But one detail stole the spotlight: Adam Sandler officiated the wedding. The move carried a fun Hollywood callback to his 2002 film Mr. Deeds, where his character rents out the MSG for a proposal. In New York, anyone can apply for a one-day officiant license, making the casting choice all the more fitting. The Empire State Building even joined the celebration, lighting up in soft blue to serve as Swift’s “something blue”—a championship-worthy tribute to the newlyweds.

The first glimpse inside the ultra-private ceremony came courtesy of exclusive footage obtained by the Daily Mail. MSG was transformed into a fairytale setting, complete with towering trees, lush emerald drapery, and grand archways as Kelce and Swift exchanged vows before a packed house of family, friends, and A-list guests.

The video captures guests gathering at the altar before moving through hidden doors into the lavish reception as Candi Staton’s disco classic Young Hearts Run Free filled the arena. Swift reportedly walked down the raised, stage-like aisle to a string arrangement of one of her own songs, capping off a moment fans had been waiting for ever since the couple got engaged last August.

After months of speculation, the NFL’s biggest offseason storyline finally reached the end zone.