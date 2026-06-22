Patrick Mahomes loves being QB1 at home just as much as he does on the gridiron. This Father’s Day, the Kansas City Chiefs superstar took a victory lap as dad to Sterling, Bronze, and Golden, soaking up the love from those closest to him. But while the celebrations poured in, eagle-eyed fans were quick to notice one notable absence from Mahomes’ Father’s Day spotlight.

It’s been a packed offseason for the three-time Super Bowl champion. Between rehabbing his way back to full strength and gearing up for another title run, Mahomes has also embraced his role as the ultimate family man. This time, however, the spotlight wasn’t on his throws or trophies. It was on the quarterback himself as his loved ones celebrated the man behind the helmet.

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Patrick Mahomes’ Father’s Day Posts Raise Dad Questions

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Patrick Mahomes proudly reposted two Father’s Day tributes on Instagram—one from his wife, Brittany Mahomes, and another from his mom, Randi Mahomes.

Randi celebrated the Chiefs quarterback with a heartfelt carousel featuring Mahomes, his three children—Sterling, Bronze, and Golden—and her own father. In the caption, she reflected on how watching Patrick embrace fatherhood reminds her of both her dad and her younger self. Brittany, meanwhile, went the creative route. She shared a sweet video montage featuring Sterling and Bronze answering questions about their dad, from his favorite color and food to his hobbies and daily habits. The wholesome clip offered fans a peek behind the curtain at Mahomes’ life away from Arrowhead, and QB1 was more than happy to show it off on his story.

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What caught the attention of some fans, however, was who didn’t appear. Mahomes shared tributes from Brittany and Randi but did not repost or mention his father, Patrick Mahomes Sr., on Father’s Day. The father-son duo has had its share of ups and downs over the years. And while Mahomes has largely kept family matters out of the public spotlight, recent legal troubles involving Mahomes Sr. have only intensified scrutiny around their relationship. Still, the elder Mahomes remains actively involved in the lives of his grandchildren.

In fact, earlier this year, a Texas judge granted Mahomes Sr. permission to travel out of state so he could attend Sterling Mahomes’ first dance recital in Missouri. The trip marked a special family moment as he continues to meet the requirements of his probation.

Whatever the dynamics behind the scenes, one thing remains clear: Patrick Mahomes continues to be surrounded by a strong support system. Whether it’s Brittany, Randi, or his three young children, the three-time Super Bowl champion had no shortage of love coming his way this Father’s Day.