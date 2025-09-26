The Carolina Panthers finally have momentum after blanking Atlanta 30-0, but Sunday’s road trip to New England will test whether that dominance was a one-week spark or the start of something bigger. The Patriots’ defense is stingy against the run. Head coach Mike Vrabel has a knack for muddying up games. Rookie quarterback Drake Maye brings a live arm and underrated mobility. For Carolina to keep building on its turnaround, quarterback Bryce Young’s offense and defensive coordinator Ejiro Evero’s defense must both clear new hurdles. Here are five bold predictions for a matchup that should reveal plenty about where each team is headed.

1. Bryce Young Tops 250 Passing Yards and Two Touchdowns

New England allows just 60.3 rushing yards per game and fewer than 3.0 yards per carry. That forces opponents to lean heavily on the pass. Carolina averages only 3.6 yards per rush. Starting running back Chuba Hubbard has yet to crack 70 yards in a game. Expect Canales to dial up more quick timing throws and play-action crossers to counter a Patriots front that ranks sixth in sacks per pass attempt.

Young is trending upward at the right time. After five turnovers in his first five quarters of the season, he’s gone seven quarters without one and has completed over 68% of his passes in that span. With motion-heavy looks and spread formations, Carolina should create matchups for rookie receiver Tetairoa McMillan and the tight ends, even if second-year receiver Xavier Legette is limited. That sets up Young’s first 250-yard passing day of 2025.

2. Panthers’ Tight Ends Combine for 80+ Receiving Yards

With Ja’Tavion Sanders sidelined by a high-ankle sprain, Tommy Tremble and rookie Mitchell Evans become primary outlets. The Patriots’ defense gives up 8.6 yards per pass attempt, 31st in the NFL, and its linebackers have struggled to cover seam routes and crossers. Carolina has already leaned on two-tight-end sets. Tremble appears fully healthy after he had back surgery in the off-season.

Expect Canales to feature layered play-action and quick middle-of-the-field reads that let Tremble and Evans exploit soft zones. Evans brings sure hands and Tremble offers run-after-catch ability, a combination that can help Carolina sustain drives even if the wideout rotation remains in flux. Together, they should surpass 80 yards receiving, their biggest collective impact of the young season.

3. Carolina Forces Two Turnovers from QB Drake Maye

Maye has been poised but far from flawless, already sacked 12 times and responsible for two interceptions. Carolina’s defense, meanwhile, has four interceptions in three games and is deploying more creative pressure looks. Expect Evero to break out what he calls the “lightning package,” aligning linebacker Nick Skorton inside and using safety Trevon Merrig as a hybrid blitzer to confuse protection calls.

That pressure could be amplified by key Patriots injuries. Starting left guard Jared Wilson is out, and right guard Mike Onwenu is questionable, giving defensive tackles Derrick Brown and A’Shawn Robinson favorable matchups on the interior. Collapsing the pocket from the inside should create hurried throws and strip-sack chances. Look for at least one interception and one forced fumble as the Panthers continue to emphasize takeaways.

4. Kicker Ryan Fitzgerald Seals the Game with a 50-Yard Field Goal

Rookie kicker Ryan Fitzgerald is perfect on the season and fresh off a 57-yard make, tied for the second-longest in franchise history. His mastery of the new squib-kick rule pinned Atlanta inside the 20 on multiple drives, giving Carolina consistent field-position wins. Special teams coordinator Tracy Smith will again weaponize Fitzgerald’s knuckling kickoffs to keep the Patriots’ returners on edge.

Red-zone inefficiency from both offenses sets up a field-goal-heavy afternoon. New England has turned only 6 of 11 red-zone trips into touchdowns. Carolina still leans on short drives to set up points. In a game that profiles as a one-score contest, Fitzgerald’s leg could be the difference, with a clutch 50-plus yarder late.

5. Panthers’ Defense Holds Patriots Under 17 Points

Carolina’s defense just limited Atlanta to 172 passing yards and has recorded an interception in every game this season. Maye has flashed, but New England averages only 20 points per game and turned it over five times in last week’s loss to Pittsburgh. Even with top corner Christian Gonzalez possibly returning, the Patriots have lacked explosive plays and consistency in the red zone.

Look for Carolina’s corners, led by J.C. Horn and Mike Jackson, to again tighten throwing windows. If Brown and Robinson exploit a weakened Patriots interior and force Maye into third-and-longs, the Patriots will struggle to reach 17 points, giving the Panthers a realistic shot at a second straight win.