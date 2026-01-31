A fascinating statistic from this past season shows just how much New York Jets fans love their team, despite the franchise not showing much back in recent years.

The 2025 NFL season was another disastrous one for NY Jets fans. Entering this latest campaign, they had hope of better days to come. They just dealt with a pair of disappointing seasons under Robert Saleh, including a 5-12 finish in 2024. It led to the coach being fired, along with general manager Joe Douglas.

Yet, despite the excitement created by one-time NY Jets star Aaron Glen returning to be their new head coach, they were even worse this season. They set a new record as being the first team in NFL history to go a season without an interception, and their offense was awful en route to a 3-14 finish. It was the team’s third-worst finish over the last 40 years.

With Justin Fields at quarterback, the NY Jets offense was often unwatchable. Then, when the team decided to trade away their top two players on defense before the NFL trade deadline, that side of the ball wasn’t much better in the second half. The team’s performance this season fairly earned them the No. 2 overall pick in April’s NFL Draft.

Despite another miserable season, Gang Green fans showed that they remain one of the most loyal and active in the game. This week, Pro Football Reference released the 2025 attendance numbers for all 32 teams in the league.

The team that topped the list in total and home attendance was the Dallas Cowboys. No surprise there because the Cowboys have long had a sizable fanbase. Also, the league’s current dynasty team, the Kansas City Chiefs, landed in the top three. However, the franchise behind them in home attendance was surprising.

Despite a 3-14 season, the NY Jets had the fourth-highest home attendance of 2025, with 660,246 tickets sold for their games at MetLife Stadium. That was close to 1,000 higher than the team at five, the NY Giants.

The G-Men also had an awful season, finishing 4-13. However, they also had more reasons to watch them, such as rookie QB Jaxson Dart and defensive star Brian Burns. Furthermore, they have a far better history. So it would be understandable for long-time NY Jets fans to be beaten down by their history and lose interest in the team when it becomes clear they will have another losing season.

However, NY Jets fans showed their diehard love for the team, and it appears they have more of it than in-state rivals the NY Giants.