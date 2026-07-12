A good quarterback is hard to find in the NFL. It’s why, typically, when teams find a franchise solution, they do everything they can to keep him for as long as possible. Yet, every now and then, a starting-caliber option becomes available. Oftentimes when they do hit the market, there’s a land rush for their services.

Recently, a retired former Pro Bowl QB generated interest from a number of teams this offseason. It wasn’t Philip Rivers, who’s now 45 years old. Instead, it was someone who is nearly a decade younger than him. So, who was it?

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Derek Carr Turned Down Several Opportunities This Offseason

USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

When the offseason kicked off, there were rumors that Derek Carr could come out of retirement, but only for the right team. With so many teams hunting for a new starting quarterback, expectations were that Carr would find that opportunity, possibly even with the Minnesota Vikings, who were frequently linked to a trade for Mac Jones. Obviously, a trade never materialized as the Vikings became winners of the Kyler Murray sweepstakes, landing a two-time Pro Bowl QB for just $1.3 million.

While the Vikings were crossed off the list, as noted, several other teams were seeking improved play under center, so how about Carr?

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According to the 35-year-old QB, “multiple” teams reached out to him about playing in 2026. He turned them all down.

“I never say never. It would take a special situation. There were multiple teams that reached out to me this offseason. I won’t say who or how, but they reached out and were gauging my interest on what I wanted to do. They were good, solid football teams.” Derek Carr on Receiving NFL Interest

Carr did not reveal which team or teams reached out to him or his agent. He also didn’t mention whether the New Orleans Saints, who technically still own his rights, were made aware of the trade inquiries. If the Saints weren’t aware of it, they could potentially file tampering charges against whichever team contacted Carr.

Nevertheless, Carr is getting picky at this stage of his life. He’d only come out of retirement if he could find a “special” opportunity.

“I’m just at the point where I just want to win. I want to win. So if I were to do it, it would have to be a special team that maybe lost somebody or needed somebody, but even then, it’s not guaranteed. I’m having too much fun hanging out with my wife, hanging out with my kids, and trying to get good at golf. So it would take a special deal.” Carr, continued

Carr already sat out the entire 2025 season while recovering from a shoulder injury that required surgery. While he may not have been able to play football last year, he’s expected to be back to full health now. Yet, if Carr doesn’t come off his couch at any point this year, he may stay retired forever. After all, it won’t get any easier to get back in tip-top shape as he continues to creep closer to 40.

Related: 1 Breakout Candidate for All 32 NFL Teams in 2026