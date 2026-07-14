During the 2025 NFL season, we saw players like quarterback Drake Maye and cornerback Quinyon Mitchell break out to earn All-Pro honors. As we look ahead to the fall, there are quite a few NFL sophomores who could take huge steps forward.

Let’s dive into our list of NFL second-year players who could break out in 2026.

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Tyler Shough, QB, New Orleans Saints

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A more popular pick for the breakout season among sophomore quarterbacks is probably Cam Ward. We’re just not sold on the environment around him right now. We love what the New Orleans Saints have surrounded Tyler Shough with. In his final eight games, he went 5-3 as the starter with a 69.7% completion rate and a 97.1 passer rating, averaging 7.7 yards per attempt and 281.5 total yards per game. We expect the Saints offensive line to be even better in 2026 and Shough now has a 1B receiver in Jordyn Tyson. It’s a situation primed for a breakout.

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Luther Burden, WR, Chicago Bears

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Luther Burden‘s teammate, tight end Colston Loveland, warranted consideration here. However, the 2025 first-round pick did just put up 713 receiving yards and 6 touchdowns as a rookie and is already viewed as a top-8 player at his position. So, Burden it is. With DJ Moore gone, there are 85-plus targets up for grabs in Ben Johnson’s offense and the head coach has made it clear he needs to feed the football more to the second-year wideout in 2026. We think we could see four to six games with 100-plus scrimmage yards from Burden this fall.

Matthew Golden, WR, Green bay Packers

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Luther Burden is one of the most popular breakout picks among NFL sophomores for 2026, but don’t sleep on Matthew Golden. He was an afterthought for this Green Bay Packers offense in 2025, but it still speaks volumes about his talent that GM Brian Gutekunst used a first-round pick on him. Plus, with Romeo Doubs and Dontayvion Wicks gone, there are 130-plus targets up for grabs. Christian Watson will remain the deep threat, but don’t be shocked if Golden finishes second on the team in receptions and is top-three in receiving yards this fall, putting up at least 50 catches for 700-plus yards.

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Abdul Carter, EDGE, New York Giants

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New York Giants edge rusher Abdul Carter ‘only’ recorded 4 sacks in his rookie season. However, he also delivered 34 pressures, 23 QB hits and 12 hurries. Even more impressive than that is that he posted the fifth-best ESPN pass-rush win rate (21%), tied with DPOY winner Myles Garrett. Opponents also won’t have many opportunities to double-team Carter because of Brian Burns, Arvell Reese and Kayvon Thibodeaux. After recording 4 sacks as a rookie, we’re predicting that Carter triples that to pair with 40-plus pressures in his second season.

Jihaad Campbell, LB, Philadelphia Eagles

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Might the Philadelphia Eagles have been better off using their first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft on Carson Scchwesinger, who won Defensive Rookie of the Year? Certainly. However, Campbell was never going to have that standout rookie season because he tore his labrum at the NFL Combine and he had another surgery this offseason after playing through a shoulder injury in 2025. Now, with Nakobe Dean in Las Vegas, Campbell is ready to be a full-time starter in Vic Fangio’s defense. There’s so much talent around him at every level that, with great coaching, Philadelphia’s second-year standout could be good enough to at least challenge for a Pro Bowl selection in 2026.

Kevin Winston Jr, S, Tennessee Titans

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Robert Saleh is both an outstanding teacher who helps young players take huge steps forward in their career and a renowned defensive play-caller. Those are the ingredients for a breakout season and it’s coming for safety Kevin Winston Jr. A third-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the 6-foot-2 safety showed some nice flashes last year as he gradually earned a larger role before becoming a starter. His job will also be a bit easier with the Titans’ remade front seven. Now two years removed from an ACL tear and in a system that can maximize his talent, Winston could emerge as one of the AFC’s newest playmakers.