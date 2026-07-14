The 2026 NFL trade deadline isn’t until Nov. 10, at a point in the upcoming regular season where teams should have a decent feel about where they stand. While we likely won’t see any blockbuster trades this summer, there are still a few high-profile NFL players who could be dealt.

Let’s take a look at some high-profile NFL trade candidates who could be dealt ahead of the regular season.

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Mac Jones, QB, San Francisco 49ers

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The San Francisco 49ers would certainly prefer to keep Mac Jones through the 2026 NFL season. Jones, the former first-round pick, has the complete trust of head coach Kyle Shanahan and it’s easy to see why after he posted a 5–3 record with a 13–6 TD–INT line and a 97.4 QB rating operating in relief of Brock Purdy last season. Purdy does have a history of injuries and a great backup quarterback is one of the most valuable things in the NFL. With that said, quarterback injuries can happen during training camp and the preseason. Jones is the best option for quarterback-needy teams. If desperation strikes, maybe a club is willing to offer that Day 2 pick for a full season of Jones that San Francisco would require.

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Anthony Richardson, QB, Indianapolis Colts

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There are tiers with the quarterbacks on our NFL trade candidates list this summer. Mac Jones is the one teams would want to start for them this fall. There isn’t a single club in the entire league that would feel comfortable turning to Anthony Richardson to start multiple games in 2026. That’s naturally because the former fourth overall pick has a career 50.6 percent completion rate with an 11–13 TD–INT line, 21 sacks taken and a 67.8 passer rating in 17 games. With that said, his physical tools are still enticing and there are multiple coaches around the NFL who would presumably love to bring him in as a developmental project, à la what the Green Bay Packers did with Malik Willis in 2024. The difference, which matters, is that Richardson is on an expiring deal. As for the Indianapolis Colts‘ perspective, Daniel Jones is a full-go coming off an Achilles repair and head coach Shane Steichen clearly has enough confidence in Riley Leonard to make him the backup or a fill-in starter if necessary.

Alvin Kamara, RB, New Orleans Saints

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There’s a risk with trading for Alvin Kamara. That, of course, being that the New Orleans Saints running back has threatened to retire if he gets dealt. We can’t help but wonder, though, if his feelings might change midway through training camp if the right opportunity arises. After all, the Saints are set at the position with Travis Etienne Jr., Devin Neal and Kendre Miller. While New Orleans has a shot at winning the NFC South in 2026, anything is on the table in that division, and competing for a Super Bowl is out of the question. Perhaps the right team where he would feel comfortable (Denver Broncos or Green Bay Packers) can convince Kamara to sign off on a trade, allowing the Saints to focus on their young running backs while giving a franchise icon one last shot at the Lombardi Trophy.

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Kayshon Boutte, WR, New England Patriots

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We’re certainly hoping that Kayshon Boutte is provided a chance to have a change of scenery this summer. After all, rapport with a quarterback takes time to build and that’s even if a skill player doesn’t have to adjust too much to the learning curve of a new offense. Handling all of that during the regular season can put a wide receiver so far behind that his ability to make an impact with his new club is limited. Given what Kayshon Boutte did for the New England Patriots offense last season, he deserves better than that in a contract year. New England made it clear this offseason with the additions of Romeo Doubs and A.J. Brown that it doesn’t envision Boutte being a key part of its offense. So, we’re hopeful that the NFL trade rumors come to fruition and the Patriots do right by Boutte with a trade to a team where he can play a more meaningful role in 2026 and better position himself to cash in next offseason. Ideally, that trade would come at least a month out from Week 1 so he has time to settle into his new surroundings.

Josh Sweat, EDGE, Arizona Cardinals

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Josh Sweat has made it pretty evident he would like the Arizona Cardinals to trade him. Just over a year after signing with the club, the head coach he came over to play for (Jonathan Gannon) is now serving as the Packers defensive coordinator. That might be easier to overlook on a contender, but Arizona is competing for the first overall pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. There are more than a half-dozen teams around the league that would love to improve their pass-rushing situation and Sweat fits the bill. We’re not entirely convinced Arizona is willing to move him right now, but you can bet that general managers will be making calls to try and change that as the summer progresses.

Kayvon Thibodeaux, EDGE, New York Giants

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Similar to the quarterback spot, there are tiers with the pass rushers. We doubt Josh Sweat is traded ahead of Week 1, but we’re not going to rule out the possibility of the New York Giants dealing edge rusher Kayvon Thibodeaux. New York is already deep at the position with Shelby Harris, Brian Burns, Abdul Carter and Arvell Reese all more than capable of carrying this pass-rushing unit. Thibodeaux certainly isn’t getting a contract extension from the Giants’ front office, so they might as well consider moving him this summer. Perhaps we see a team deep at wide receiver or cornerback swing a deal with New York.