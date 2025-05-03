NFL exec adds fuel to rumors New Orleans Saints will start rookie Tyler Shough in 2025

Credit: Matt Stone/Courier Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

An NFL executive added more fuel to the growing rumors that rookie Tyler Shough will be the New Orleans Saints’ starting quarterback in Week 1.

There were rumblings for weeks that the Saints would use one of their picks in April’s NFL Draft on a quarterback. They did that in Round 2 when they took Louisville star Tyler Shough. However, instead of sitting on the bench and learning for a season, Derek Carr’s surprising shoulder issues as created a unique opportunity for the rookie. An opportunity one exec would be shocked if he didn’t get.

“I’d be surprised if the quarterback is not starting for them. He has the arm talent, is really smart, and comes across as a veteran already. With him, it’s about staying healthy,” an NFL exec told The Athletic’s Mike Sando this past week.

Tyler Shough stats (2024): 62.7 completion %, 148.1 passer rating, 3,195 passing yards, 23 touchdowns, 6 interceptions

Outside of Carr, the only other QBs on the Saints’ depth chart are 2024 fifth-round pick Spencer Rattler and 2023 fourth-round pick Jake Haener. Rattler was a disaster as he went winless in six starts during his rookie season. If there were any player who could push Shough for the starting spot, it would be Rattler. But only if he showed big improvements in the offseason.

In the weeks leading up to the 2025 draft, players like Cam Ward, Shedeur Sanders, and Jaxson Dart were viewed as the top signal-callers in this year’s class. However, due to his performance at the combine and in interviews, Shough made a big jump on many draft boards around the NFL. And he ended up being the third QB taken in April.

The super-senior played for three different programs during a college football career that spans from 2018 to 2024. Louisville was the first school to give him the undisputed starting spot. And he flourished for the program this past season. Hitting on 62.7 percent of his passes and posting a 148.1 passer rating.