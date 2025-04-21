NFL rumors: Latest on hurdle holding up Kirk Cousins trade to Minnesota Vikings or Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

A new rumor claims that the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers are $10 million away from completing a potential Kirk Cousins trade this offseason.

The Steelers and Vikings franchises both lack confidence about their quarterback situation heading into the 2025 NFL season. That is why they were linked to various veteran QBs in free agency, and most recently, a trade for Atlanta Falcons signal-caller Kirk Cousins. While both are serious contenders for the four-time Pro Bowler, they are allegedly unwilling to reach the current asking price of a rumored deal.

“Atlanta has asked that any acquiring team pay $20 million of the $45 million worth of guarantees left on Cousins’ contract,” ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reported on Monday. “To date, no one has been willing to do that, and no team is expected to be willing to. But what happens this weekend — and which franchises come out of the draft with or without rookie quarterbacks — could influence how much guaranteed money a team might be willing to absorb on Cousins’ contract.”

That is where the Steelers and Vikings come in. Schefter claims the word around the league is that teams like Minnesota or the Steelers are probably willing to play $10 million of that $20 million demand. But he also mentioned that whatever the final cost is in a possible trade, the more money forked over will lead to a weaker draft pick return for Atlanta.

Kirk Cousins stats (2024): 14 games, 3,508 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, 88.6 passer rating, 66.9 completion percentage

So the Falcons must make a decision on whether they would rather save money or get a better pick return for the 36-year-old QB.

The Vikings are going forward with 2024 first-round pick JJ McCarthy as their starting QB next season. However, he missed much of the year due to injury. So there are major concerns about his preparedness to be a starter in the NFL. It certainly would appeal to long-time fans to have a reunion with the Vikings great.

The Steelers are in more dire straits to get an impact veteran QB. They are sure to draft a signal caller in this week’s NFL Draft. However, it would be good to have a veteran to compete for the starting job. Russell Wilson departed for the New York Giants in free agency, while Aaron Rodgers is in no rush to sign a contract while he mulls retirement.

More Minnesota Vikings news and rumors: