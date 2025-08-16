The National Football League faced some skepticism from fans when it was announced that Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice wouldn’t be suspended for the start of the regular season. Now, a new report has shed light on why the NFL hasn’t suspended Rice yet.

Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network reported that the NFL pushed for Rice to be suspended 10 games during the 2025 season after he pleaded guilty to two third-degree felonies: collision involving serious bodily injury and racing on a highway causing bodily injury. These charges stem from the multi-car crash in Dallas in 2024.

Related: Why the NFL is Waiting on a Rashee Rice Suspension

Rashee Rice contract (Spotrac): $1.771 million cap hit (2025), $2.066 million cap hit (2026)

However, Rice’s attorney, agent, and the NFL Players Association contested the 10-game suspension proposal. The case was made that the league office was pushing for an unprecedented suspension length and asked the NFL to negotiate a much shorter suspension.

A September 30 hearing date has been set, where both sides are set to meet in front of disciplinary officer Sue L. Robinson. However, the NFL is willing to negotiate on suspension length. If the two sides can agree on the length of a multi-game suspension, Rice would miss the start of the regular season.

Related: Kansas City Chiefs Schedule Predictions 2025, Game by Game Chiefs Predictions

Rashee Rice stats (ESPN): 103 receptions, 1,226 receiving yards, 11.9 yards per reception, 59 first downs, 9 touchdowns in 20 career games

The issue for the NFL is that it wants to send a message to players regarding reckless driving and excessive speeds. Multiple NFL players have been cited this offseason for driving at over 100 mph, and the league is just a few years removed from former Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs causing a fatal crash on November 2, 2021, that killed 23-year-old Tina Tintor and her golden retriever. In that accident, Rice was found to have been driving at 156 mph in the seconds before the crash.

Rice’s crash injured two victims, who have filed a lawsuit seeking damages for their injuries. While Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Jordan Addison only received a three-game suspension for violating the league’s substance-abuse policy, stemming from a 2024 DUI citation, he did not cause a crash when he was behind the wheel.

Related: Reporter Predicts How Long Chiefs WR Rashee Rice Will be Suspended

The NFL’s proposal of a 10-game suspension likely came with the league acknowledging it would need to be negotiated down with Rice’s representation and the NFLPA. A settlement between the two sides could potentially result in a six-game suspension beginning with the regular-season opener. If there’s no settlement, Rice will be on the field for the Chiefs’ first four regular-season games.