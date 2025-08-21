Playing in the NFL is a brutal vocation. Players getting injured and battling back or through those ailments are a natural element of pro football. With injury news a constant in the sport, we offer up some of the latest NFL injury reports from Aug. 21, including for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and San Francisco 49ers.

Tampa Bay Buccaneers extreme caution with Chris Godwin, Tristan Wirfs’ return

Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Buccaneers fans got some positive news on Thursday when it was announced that eight-year veteran Chris Godwin was removed from the PUP list and will be added to the 53-man roster so he can practice with the team.

However, head coach Todd Bowles plans to be very cautious with his oft-injured receiver after a dislocated ankle ended his 2024 season in Week 7. And despite October being expected to be his return timeline, the coach is in no rush.

“No, just when he’s ready, just when he’s ready,” Bowles said when asked about an October return [Via NFL.com]. “He’s been out a long time. He’s got to get in football shape.

Four-time Pro Bowler Tristan Wirfs is working his way back from a July procedure on his knee. Bowles is taking the same approach with the tackle. “Tristan, the same way. But they’ll be off and we’ll see how it goes going forward.”

San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver room gets thinner

Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

Earlier this week, the 49ers were named in reports about several teams looking to bolster their WR room with a trade this week. And they did that on Wednesday when they acquired Skyy Moore from the Kansas City Chiefs for a seventh-round pick.

However, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that veteran pass catcher Russell Gage is believed to have a sprained MCL. The injury could sideline him for at least the next two months. He joins Brandon Aiyuk (knee), Jacob Cowing (lower body injury), Jordan Watkins (high ankle sprain), and Jauan Jennings on the latest 49ers injury report.

Shedeur Sanders expected to return for Cleveland Browns final preseason game

Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Rookie Shedeur Sanders is in a serious fight with fellow newbie Dillon Gabriel and veteran Kenny Pickett to win the QB2 spot on the Cleveland Browns depth chart. After gaining serious momentum in their preseason opener, he was hit with a major setback when an oblique injury sidelined him for their game against the Eagles.

However, according to Browns beat reporter Daniel Oyefusi, he is expected to be in action for Saturday’s preseason finale. The game will be massive in deciding who is Joe Flacco’s backup in Week 1.

Darren Waller making progress with the Miami Dolphins

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

While it is unclear if one-time Pro Bowler Darren Waller will make his Miami Dolphins debut in Week 1, head coach Mike McDaniel seems impressed with his progress after coming off the PUP list this week.

“He’s done a great job. You’ll see more of him today in progression,” he said [via The Palm Beach Post]. “… I’m looking forward to him growing in our offense readily and pretty quickly because I’ve watched him attack the time since he’s been back. In case you didn’t notice, he was once retired and came out of that retirement with vigor.”