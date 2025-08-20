Both the Tennessee Titans and Miami Dolphins got some very positive news about a pair of key veterans now available to return to the practice field.

Trading for Kansas City Chiefs rising star L’Jarius Sneed was the biggest offseason splash the Titans made last year. The two-time Super Bowl winner was brought in to be the anchor of a new and improved secondary. However, his first season in Nashville ended after just five games due to a quad injury.

The $76 million man had yet to practice this summer as he continued to rehab the quad and recovered from a procedure on his knee in May. However, on Wednesday, the team announced that the cornerback had been removed from the physically unable to perform list. It means he passed his recent physical and he is expected to start practicing on a limited basis today. So will he be ready for Week 1?

“We’ll see,” head coach Brian Callahan said on Wednesday. “I don’t have any definitive timelines that I can pin that to. We’re going to find out. A lot of that, even the return to practice part, as you’ve seen with veterans that we’ve had in with Quandre (Diggs) and now Lloyd (Cushenberry III) working back in, there’s a health standpoint. Where you’re able to return to practice, and then there’s the actual playing of football. And the shape that you have to be in to go participate in a 70-play NFL game.”

Darren Waller practices for the first time with the Miami Dolphins

Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The Dolphins surprised many when they made an unexpected July trade for retired former Giants and Raiders tight end Darren Waller. After sitting out for all of the 2024 season, the one-time Pro Bowler was placed on the PUP list following the deal. Well, the 32-year-old is officially ready to return to the field.

This morning, Miami announced Waller was removed from the PUP list. And he will practice with the team for the first time on Wednesday.

At his best, the eight-year NFL veteran is a game breaker from the TE position who has a pair of 1,000+ seasons on his resume. However, throughout his career, injuries have been a constant problem. It is the main reason why he retired from the league a year ago.