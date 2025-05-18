NFL hopes for more isolated Netflix-only games in near future

Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images

The NFL never struggles to find more creative ways to get its product in front of consumers. In recent years, we’ve seen the NFL go from cable television to streaming services such as Amazon, Peacock, and, most recently, Netflix.

Last year, we even saw Netflix take over on Christmas Day, providing streams to the Kansas City Chiefs vs Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens vs Houston Texans. While those individual games were also available on local CBS affiliates, those without access could simply pop Netflix on and enjoy the game too.

While it’s much easier to grab the consumers’ attention on Christmas, it’s much harder to find other standalone time slots where Netflix can really thrive.

However, Netflix CEO Ted Sarandos has already spoken to NFL commissioner Roger Goodell about finding more one-off games that can pull in a high volume of subscribers. Meanwhile, CNBC’s Alex Sherman recently spoke to Sarandos who said one of their biggest challenges was still finding a way to “eventize” these games.

“I spoke to Ted Sarandos. He admitted to me, like, ‘Yeah, I talked to Roger Goodell on the side about adding even more games beyond our two Christmas games. We just need to figure out a way to eventize these games.’”

Admittedly, finding more time slots where Netflix can promote individual games is a challenge. Sundays are already jam-packed with action. Weekdays present their own challenges with the world’s work schedule and even school time playing key factors too.

Of course, the league has increasingly found creative ways to squeeze games in on various Fridays and Saturdays too. So perhaps that’s more of what we’ll see, but college football won’t be happy about that idea either.

