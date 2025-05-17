NFL insider makes informed, yet controversial tush-push prediction

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

No one has mastered the usage of the ‘tush-push’ like the reigning Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles. Of course, not everyone loves the tush push, perhaps because no one else has excelled at it like the Eagles have.

Other teams, like ones with aging quarterbacks with injury concerns, won’t even attempt the move, preferring to keep the health and safety of one of their most prized players at the top of their minds.

However, the NFL is about to discuss whether the tush-push should still be allowed at the pro level. Making this matter even more interesting is the fact that ESPN’s NFL insider Adam Schefter thinks the league is about to ban the tush push.

While Schefter was merely guessing, he is also one of the league’s most sourced reporters so he likely has a better idea than most on this controversial rule.

Teams such as the Buffalo Bills have experimented with the tush push in recent years too, but no one has made it more famous or recognizable as the Eagles, to the point where it’s predictable when they get the ball in short-yardage situations.

While teams may be able to expect Jalen Hurts to hurry to the line for a quick QB sneak, they still haven’t found a way to stop it and others around the league aren’t impressed. As a result, all league owners will get a chance to vote on the tush push at next week’s owner’s meeting.

