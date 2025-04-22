NFL Draft rumors: Secretive New York Jets linked to 2 specific stud prospects days before Round 1

Elite NFL insider Adam Schefter believes the New York Jets’ secretive route to their pick in Round 1 could lead to a specific tight end or cornerback prospect.

This is the first draft for new Jets head coach Aaron Glenn and new general manager Darren Mougey. Obviously, they want to score big with their picks this week. But according to Adam Schefter, the team has actually been quite secretive about their evaluation process. “What the Jets wind up doing this week still is the subject of speculation, shrouded in more secrecy than usual,” he wrote.

However, it seems that some of the mystery surrounding what the Jets do in Round 1 is starting to clear, and the NFL insider dropped a nugget about which player could be their top target. “They did recently and quietly have Penn State’s Tyler Warren in for a visit,” Schefter revealed. “And there are certain members of their organization who are said to be enamored with the player many consider to be the top tight end in this class.”

Jahdae Barron another rumored option for New York Jets in Round 1 of NFL Draft

Credit: Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The idea of drafting a tight end with their top pick may send a shiver down the spine of long-time Jets fans who remember the team drafting Kyle Brady (another Nittany Lion) at nine in the 1995 NFL Draft instead of future Hall of Famer Warren Sapp. However, Penn State’s Warren is not the only player allegedly under serious consideration for their pick at seventh overall.

“If the Jets target the other side of the ball, some people around the league believe Glenn could target a cornerback, with Texas’ Jahdae Barron as an option. Glenn, of course, played cornerback for 15 seasons in the NFL,” Schefter wrote.

The former Detroit Lions defensive coordinator choosing that side of the ball with his first pick as head coach would not be a shocker. He understands the value of a formidable defense. Getting a second high-impact corner to go along with Sauce Gardner could give New York one of the best secondaries in the league next season.

