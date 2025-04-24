New York Giants insider reveals rumored price to trade back into Round 1 for Jaxson Dart or Shedeur Sanders

A New York Giants insider has revealed how much it would cost the team to potentially trade back into Round 1 of the NFL Draft to land the young quarterback prospect they badly need.

What the Giants will do in Round 1 of the 2025 NFL Draft has been one of the league’s biggest stories in recent weeks. The franchise is in desperate need of a player who can become their next franchise QB. However, taking players like Shedeur Sanders or Jaxson Dart with the third overall pick is considered a huge reach.

That is why New York has been linked to trading back in the opening round. But for a team that finished 3-14 last season, the best-case scenario would be to take the best available player at three, then jump back into the back half of Round 1 to get that QB. On Thursday afternoon, ESPN Giants insider Jordan Raanan revealed the current asking price to get a second first-rounder, and it is steep.

“Spoke with several teams in the bottom half of the first round yesterday. It likely would cost the Giants pick 34 (second round) plus 65 (third round) at least to get into the late teens. The expectation is it would be for Jaxson Dart. Later in the 20s, probably more in the range of picks 34 + 99 (later third-rounder). All things to consider as they get ready for the first round and contemplate a trade-up for a quarterback.” Jordan Raanan

The case for and against Shedeur Sanders

Being a starting QB in New York is a highly pressured situation for a QB. But as the son of Deion Sanders and having a huge spotlight on him throughout his amateur career, Shedeur Sanders has the sort of mental makeup necessary for Gotham. Furthermore, he has a swagger that would make him a cash cow in a big market. On the field, he is the most accurate passer in this year’s class. And could help a team win right now if given the time.

Unfortunately, he is a prototypical pocket passer. Extending plays and putting the ball down, and running is not a strength. The Giants’ O-line is not an elite group, so there is doubt he can truly play up to his potential in front of this current line.

The Case for and against Jaxson Dart

Jaxson Dart was not seen as a first-round talent at the start of the offseason. However, his work at the Senior Bowl, combines, and in private showcases has made him one of the fastest risers in this year’s event. In today’s game, a QB needs to extend plays and potentially pick up yards with his legs. Dart can do that and has strong natural quarterback traits.

However, he is far less polished than Sanders. He is a better fit to sit on the bench in year one. To further develop his game for the NFL. Which might make him the better option for New York. Since they signed future Hall of Famer Russell Wilson this spring. Both could fall to the teens or 20s of Round 1.

