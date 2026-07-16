Defensively, the Atlanta Falcons have struggled, despite having a defensive-minded head coach in Raheem Morris for the past two seasons. Others might suggest that the Falcons’ defensive problems start at the top, with general manager Terry Fontenot not doing enough to address apparent weaknesses.

Well, both Morris and Fontenot are no longer working for the Falcons. Now, the team is moving forward with the offensive-minded Kevin Stefanski, and former NFL QB Matt Ryan is making decisions at the top as team president. But that doesn’t mean the Falcons don’t have young defenders with sky-high upside.

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Falcons Safety Xavier Watts Set for Stardom?

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When it comes to young Falcons defenders with potential, the first players who come to mind are likely James Pearce Jr. or Jalon Walker; both were first-round picks in the 2025 NFL Draft and had impressive debut seasons. While each player may indeed have a bright future (Pearce’s legal troubles are worth monitoring), another Falcons defender is earning high praise too.

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Recently, ESPN conducted a survey polling NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, ranking the top 10 players at each position. To no surprise, Pro Bowl safety Jessie Bates III earned a spot, ranking fifth overall. Interestingly enough, he wasn’t the only safety who earned recognition.

Xavier Watts, who was a rookie last season, was thrown into the honorable mentions section, and one anonymous NFL coordinator had some nice things to say about the 24-year-old safety.

“He has a chance to be one of the best safeties in the league. [He] has very similar qualities to his running mate [Bates].” NFL Coordinator on Falcons’ Xavier Watts

The Falcons used the 96th overall pick in the third round of the 2025 NFL Draft on Watts. He became an immediate fit within the first-team defense, starting all 17 games last season. Like Bates, Watts was making plays all over the field, racking up 96 tackles, 11 pass deflections, a fumble recovery, and five interceptions in his first season.

Now, more eyes are paying attention to what Watts is capable of heading into his second season. Since defensive coordinator Jeff Ulbrich will be returning from last season, Watts won’t have any trouble fitting in with the new coaching staff. That continuity could make a breakout season from Watts even more likely; perhaps he’ll even impress enough to land in the top 10 of next year’s safety rankings.