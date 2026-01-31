The improvements in the Seattle Seahawks‘ offense this season are among the primary reasons the team won the NFC Championship Game. After the Super Bowl, however, it appears the architect behind the Seahawks’ offense will definitively be leaving the team.

During an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show, ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter said that Klint Kubiak is “definitely” leaving Seattle after the Super Bowl to become a head coach. It reportedly comes down to a choice between the Arizona Cardinals and Las Vegas Raiders.

Kubiak really proved himself in several ways this season. In the first half of the 2025 campaign, Seattle’s offense averaged 246.1 passing yards and 1.9 passing touchdowns per game with a 112.6 QB rating and a 39.2 percent third-down conversion rate (Weeks 1–10). Then, from Weeks 11–18, Kubiak transitioned to a more run-heavy attack that averaged 133.4 rushing yards per game and 4.5 yards per carry with a 40.4 percent third-down conversion rate.

Seattle ended the regular season with the fourth-highest yards per play average (5.9) and the sixth-highest scoring rate (45.9 percent). The team also ranked 11th in points per drive (2.32) and yards per drive (32.5). The performance in both the Divisional Round and NFC Championship Game only added to Kubiak’s impressive resume.

In terms of comparing the remaining head-coaching openings, Las Vegas is more desirable. The Raiders will likely use the first-overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft on Fernando Mendoza. This means that Kubiak would inherit an offense with a potential franchise-caliber quarterback prospect, All-Pro tight end Brock Bowers, and a cornerstone running back in Ashton Jeanty.

That is better than what Arizona can offer, especially since the Raiders organization has demonstrated more of a willingness to pay top dollar for a coaching staff. For Kubiak, Las Vegas would likely put him in a better position for long-term success than Arizona.