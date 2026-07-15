There’s no denying that the Dallas Cowboys have a high-powered offense after ranking seventh in scoring last season. Dak Prescott‘s return from injury sparked first-year head coach Brian Schottenheimer’s offense, but one might argue the true difference-maker was George Pickens.

Pickens arrived via trade, in exchange for a second-round pick. We’re only one year removed from the deal, but it already looks like one of the best trades in franchise history. With Pickens and fellow Pro Bowl receiver CeeDee Lamb, the Cowboys have one of the very best wide receiver tandems in the NFL. But how good is Pickens? Some think he’s among the best they’ve ever seen.

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Pickens’ Contested Catch Ability Draws Rave Reviews

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

One area where Pickens consistently wins is with his strength and toughness. The 6-foot-3, 200-pound receiver can often be seen outmuscling his opponents while hauling in tough catches for the Cowboys. It’s one of his superpowers.

Recently, an ESPN poll surveyed NFL executives, scouts, and coaches and determined that Pickens ranked as the seventh-best receiver in the league. Lamb ranked sixth.

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Yet, at least one NFL coordinator was willing to go on record and state that Pickens, not Lamb, is actually the Cowboys’ No. 1 receiver.

Meanwhile, a veteran offensive coach suggested the 25-year-old Pickens, who’s entering his fifth NFL season, still has room for more growth while offering extremely high praise.

“One of the best I’ve ever seen at the contested catch. There’s such untapped ability there. It’s just a consistency issue and where his head’s at week to week.” Veteran NFL Offensive Coach on George Pickens

Despite coming off a career-high 1,429 receiving yards and nine touchdowns, Pickens may just be scratching the surface with the Cowboys. With Prescott, Pickens, and Lamb, the sky is the limit in Dallas. The key is keeping everyone healthy and hoping they have a competent defense to match.

Set to play on a one-year, $27.3 million contract in 2026, another Pro Bowl season from Pickens would definitely earn him a contract that makes him among the highest-paid receivers in the league. Some would argue that the Cowboys should have already given him that respect after his career year in 2025, yet they wanted him to prove it, all over again.

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