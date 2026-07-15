For several years now, San Francisco 49ers rumors have linked the team to another pass-rusher to pair with Nick Bosa. While they added defensive lineman Mykel Williams in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft, he wasn’t able to make an immediate impact. As a result, the 49ers still lack an effective and consistent group of pass-rushers.

Heading into a new season, the 49ers added another draft pick, Romello Height, in the third round. But as the 49ers learned the hard way last season, rookies can’t be counted on to make a difference right away. If the 49ers’ pass-rush falters again, some believe 49ers general manager John Lynch won’t be afraid to trade for a proven veteran upgrade.

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Bleacher Report’s 49ers Trade Idea Lands All-Pro

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The 49ers have frequently been linked to signing Joey Bosa this offseason, so they could pair him with brother Nick. Yet, for whatever reason, a contract hasn’t materialized. Now, some are wondering if the 49ers have internally discussed a trade instead.

Recently, Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport came up with a list of which NFL players could request a trade in the near future. In doing so, he suggested the 49ers could emerge as an eventual trade destination for Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders. Considering the team already tried trading him once, making another attempt, especially if they receive an offer too good to refuse, isn’t that far-fetched.

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“There are multiple contenders who could use the services of an elite edge-rusher who just logged 10 sacks and 28 tackles for loss in an injury-shortened 2025 campaign. And Crosby is easily the most valuable trade chip Las Vegas has. Crosby may not be publicly demanding a trade yet, but he wouldn’t be annoyed if he wound up in, say, San Francisco. And that demand may yet come, especially if the Raiders struggle in 2026.” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport on 49ers/Maxx Crosby Trade

The Raiders may get to a point this season where they throw in the towel, realizing they’re not ready to compete right away. If such a situation develops, then it’s not that unreasonable to think they could trade the 28-year-old who turns 29 in August. The two-time Second-Team All-Pro pass-rusher is coming off a 10-sack season, which is the fourth time he’s reached double digits in his seven-year career.

If the Raiders think they’re still a year or more away from competing, then suddenly recouping a first-round pick and more in exchange for one player doesn’t seem like a bad way to jumpstart a rebuild. For now, it appears the Raiders have re-committed to Crosby, who’s arguably their best player. But as we’ve seen time and time again, things can change quickly in the NFL.

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