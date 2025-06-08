NFL analyst doubts Aaron Rodgers and DK Metcalf’s fit with Pittsburgh Steelers

Credit: Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Aaron Rodgers has finally signed a contract, which means the Pittsburgh Steelers finally have an answer on who their starting quarterback will be when the 2025 NFL season kicks off. The Steelers will also have a new leading receiver this year after trading George Pickens and acquiring DK Metcalf.

While the Steelers have much higher expectations with the future Hall of Famer under center, there are still more questions than answers. After all, unlike when Rodgers signed with the New York Jets, he’ll be arriving in Pittsburgh with a much lower sense of familiarity, without a coordinator he’s worked with before, or any of his previous receivers.

In other words, Rodgers’ late start with the Steelers means he has a lot of catching up to do, and the 41-year-old has a lot of work cut out for him. Plus, one NFL analyst isn’t even sure that Rodgers and even Metcalf are a perfect fit for each other or the Steelers’ offense.

Specifically, ESPN’s Ben Solak isn’t sure whether Rodgers will be willing to operate offensive coordinator Arthur Smith’s scheme the way the coach envisions. Plus, is Metcalf an ideal fit for the ultra-demanding four-time NFL MVP? Solak has his doubts.

“Will Rodgers willingly run the Arthur Smith offense when his time with the Jets was defined by his unwillingness to play in a new system or throw to new players? Smith’s offenses in Tennessee, Atlanta and Pittsburgh have all relied heavily on play-action passes from under center, but Rodgers doesn’t like turning his back to the defense. Is he finally ready to admit that his mobility is diminishing and bend his play style to accommodate it? Or will he continue to hold the line on how he wants to play?



Rodgers is also an uncertain fit with Metcalf. The ex-Seahawk is one of the less precise route runners in the NFL, and Rodgers famously demands perfection from his receivers as they run his hand-selected variety of highly specific routes. It’s hard to imagine a 17-game season in which there is no sideline or postgame blowup between Rodgers and his top pass catcher.” ESPN’s Ben Solak on Aaron Rodgers/DK Metcalf

Nearly predicting a sideline blowup between Rodgers and his projected top receiver is a pretty bold take. Yet, we can assure the cameras will be watching the Steelers’ sideline closely all throughout the season, chronicling one of Rodgers’ final seasons in the NFL. So if something happens, fans should have a front-row ticket to the action.

Rodgers has obviously shown the ability to play at an elite level, even during stretches with the Jets last season. But can he put his ego aside to make everything gel in Pittsburgh? Not having an ideal fit with Metcalf could certainly complicate things; yet, their talent could outweigh any potential weaknesses. At least, that’s what the Steelers are banking on.

Related: 2025 NFL QB Rankings: See where Aaron Rodgers ranks