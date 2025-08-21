Seeking an upgrade at the defensive tackle position with Byron Cowart sidelined by an ankle injury, the New York Jets acquired not just one, but two linemen Wednesday. The Jets landed veteran DT Harrison Phillips from the Minnesota Vikings not long after they traded for second-year pro Jowon Briggs in a deal with the Cleveland Browns.

The trades, coupled with the return this week of Quinnen Williams from a calf injury, greatly bolsters the interior of the Jets defensive line. While Jets coach Aaron Glenn’s been raving in recent days about edge rushers Will McDonald IV and Jermaine Johnson, who’s back after a 2024 Achilles tear, he must’ve been concerned about who was going to play alongside Williams and in between New York’s pair of talented ends.

Fifth-year pro Jay Tufele flashed in the preseason opener against the Green Bay Packers. The 26-year-old had 1.5 sacks and recovered a Malik Willis fumble in the end zone for a touchdown. Though a decent rotational piece, Tufele isn’t the run stuffer the Jets need lined up next to Williams.

The rest of New York’s depth chart at the position wasn’t pretty, especially after Cowart went down with the ankle issue.

So, let’s break down how Phillips and Briggs fit with the Jets.

Jets trade grades

Harrison Phillips

The Jets acquired Phillips (6-foot-3, 307 pounds) and a 2027 seventh-round draft pick in exchange for a pair of sixth-rounders in (2026 and 2027). Another key component of the deal not to be overlooked is that the Vikings retained half of Phillips’ $7.4 million salary this season.

Phillips is an excellent value acquisition at $3.7 million for the Jets. He started all 53 games (including two in the playoffs) the past three seasons with the Vikings. In 2023, Phillips set career highs with 92 tackles and three sacks.

The 29-year-old is a durable veteran, one who’s a solid run stopper. Phillips should complement Williams, the 2022 First Team All-Pro who’s more known for his ability to rush the passer.

Phillips was available because the Vikings upgraded the interior of their line this offseason. That, and Phillips slipped to 56 tackles and a 52.7 grade against the run last season, per Pro Football Focus. He had a 72.0 grade in 2022, his fifth year in the League and first with the Vikings.

Still, Phillips should step in as a Week 1 starter. That sets up Cowart to be a key rotational player when he’s healthy again, which also improves the Jets depth at DT.

Jets Trade Grade: B

Jowon Briggs

The Jets added another run stopper when they picked up Briggs (6-foot-2, 313 pounds) and a seventh-round pick in the 2026 draft for a sixth-round selection next year. Unlike Phillips, Briggs is more of a depth piece, one the Jets hope will grow into a useful player in their defensive rotation.

Briggs was a seventh-round pick by the Browns in 2024 and appeared in six games as a rookie. In a small sample size of 70 snaps against the run, Briggs had a 53 percent win rate. Pro Football Focus handed him a 72.2 overall grade, 66.5 against the run.

The 24-year-old made 14 tackles and was credited with seven stops in 133 total snaps. He didn’t record a sack, but did have four QB pressures, including two hurries against the Baltimore Ravens in Week 17.

Jets Trade Grade: C+