To no one’s surprise, Dianna Russini of The Athletic reported Wednesday that the New York Jets are “monitoring the trade market” for a wide receiver. That makes plenty of sense, considering wide receiver is the thinnest position group on the Jets roster.

Though New York’s top WR is a stud, even Garrett Wilson needs help around him. And the fact that he and former Ohio State teammate Justin Fields haven’t exactly been in sync in the preseason — Wilson has zero reception on five targets from Fields — doesn’t help matters any.

The Jets are among several teams monitoring the trade market for potential wide receiver additions, per sources. The 49ers and Vikings are also making calls. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) August 20, 2025

That’ll change, though. Wilson routinely makes chicken salad out of chicken sh–. Well, you know.

The 2022 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year has three straight 1,000-yard receiving seasons to begin his professional career. He’s done so catching balls from an illustrious — sarcasm noted — group of quarterbacks, including Zach Wilson, Mike White, Tim Boyle, Trevor Siemian, Brett Rypien, and Chris Streveler.

True, he also caught passes from Super Bowl winners Aaron Rodgers and Joe Flacco. But you get the point. And we digress.

Wilson is an elite receiver and playmaker. But he needs help. Right now, Allen Lazard (out with a shoulder injury) and Josh Reynolds are listed as first teamers on the Jets depth chart, assuming a three-WR set. Rookie Arian Smith has flashed in training camp and preseason with his speed and playmaking abilities. He’s also raw and drops the ball a lot. The rest of the receivers are an uninspiring lot, with Tyler Johnson and undrafted rookie Brandon Smith probably the best of the group.

Related: Jets stock report: Who’s up, down after 31-12 preseason loss to Giants, including Justin Fields

Amari Cooper could fill Jets hole at wide receiver, complement Garrett Wilson

Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

But should the Jets drop draft capital in order to find a running mate for Wilson? It’s not like they’re going to land the disgruntled, yet talented, Terry McLaurin from the Washington Commanders.

So, they could pivot to scour the waiver wire next week for a discarded wide receiver gem. Maybe Romeo Doubs shakes free. Or Ja’Lynn Polk is cut loose.

Or maybe the Jets simply get proactive and reach out to free agent Amari Cooper. Sure, there’s a reason the 31-year-old isn’t signed this late in training camp. He had his least productive full season in 2024, with 44 catches for 547 yards and four touchdowns with the Cleveland Browns and Buffalo Bills.

But two years ago he rang up a career-high 1,250 receiving yards on 72 receptions with the Browns, and was selected to his fifth Pro Bowl. There’s a chance that the dude can still play. Or still be enough of a receiving threat to keep defenses from solely focusing on Wilson in the passing game.

Now, listen, the Jets are going to be a run-heavy offense. They will rely on Breece Hall, Braelon Allen, and Isiah Davis to pound the rock. Fields give them the added dimension of a running QB, too.

When they do pass, expect the running backs and rookie tight end Mason Taylor to play significant roles, complementing Wilson.

Related: Jets coach can’t contain enthusiasm after Jermaine Johnson, Quinnen Williams return from injury: ‘Woah!’

Yet, they need someone else for defenses to worry about in the passing game. Even now, Cooper should be able to fill that role, even if he’s past his 92-catch prime from 2020 with the Dallas Cowboys.

Perhaps Jets general manager Darren Mougey already reached out to gauge Cooper’s interest in joining Gang Green. If not, it’s time for the rookie GM to place that call.