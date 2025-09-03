So much for those good vibes heading into Week 1 of the NFL season for the New York Jets.

Right guard Alijah Vera-Tucker sustained a significant arm injury in practice Wednesday. Reportedly, he may need surgery. Dianna Russini of The Athletic was first to report the news.

Jets guard Alijah Vera-Tucker has suffered a potentially serious injury and could miss significant time, source says.



New York’s offensive line takes a hit ahead of its Week 1 game against the Steelers. Vera-Tucker was just named a captain for Aaron Glenn. pic.twitter.com/HZYx0DCF8z — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) September 3, 2025

Adam Schefter of ESPN reported later that Vera-Tucker may have torn his triceps muscle and is seeking a second medical opinion. There’s the possibility that the valued lineman could miss the entire 2025 season.

Sources: Jets fear that guard Alijah Vera-Tucker suffered a season-ending torn tricep. He is getting a second opinion to confirm the injury and see if surgery is necessary. pic.twitter.com/0gaCjwMOdT — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 3, 2025

It’s a devastating blow for the Jets. Vera-Tucker anchors the Jets offensive line and is considered one of the better run-blocking guards in the league. His presence on the right side of the line is crucial considering rookie first-round pick Armand Membou is the starting right tackle.

It’s expected that Membou will see plenty of Pittsburgh Steelers stud edge rusher T.J., Watt in Week 1. Without Vera-Tucker there to help Membou, it could be a long afternoon for Jets quarterback Justin Fields.

Vera-Tucker was voted one of New York’s six captains last week. The 26-year-old told the media on Monday how honored he was to be selected.

“I told the guys I really appreciate them for voting me as a captain,” Vera-Tucker said two days before the injury. “That’s special to me, especially when it’s the team voting for you … it’s the best feeling. I’m grateful for it.”

Related: Jets star Sauce Gardner reacts to being snubbed as captain: ‘not really tripping about that’

Jets captain Alijah Vera-Tucker sustains another crucial injury

Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Missing time due to injury is nothing new for Vera-Tucker.

The second of New York’s two first-round picks in the 2021 draft — the one not named Zach Wilson — Vera-Tucker has never played a full NFL season. He missed 10 games in 2022 due to a torn triceps and 12 games in 2023 because of a torn Achilles. Last season, he started 15 of 17 games.

However, Vera-Tucker raved about how healthy he felt in training camp this summer. First-year coach Aaron Glenn called the powerful and agile lineman a “great player.”

Now, the Jets could be without one of their most important players for an extended period. This news comes one day after corner Sauce Gardner (calf), left guard John Simpson (back), and backup quarterback Tyrod Taylor (knee procedure) each returned to practice.

It appeared the Jets were fully healthy on both sides of the ball heading into their season opener. Before this injury news, the Jets were 3-point underdogs at home Sunday.

The Jets could shift center Joe Tippmann over one spot to replace Vera-Tucker at guard. The third-year pro has played both positions in the NFL. In that scenario, Josh Myers would slide in as the starting center. Myers was the Packers center for several years, and was college teammates with Fields at Ohio State.