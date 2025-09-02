Entering his fourth NFL season, Sauce Gardner has already accomplished a lot with the New York Jets. But there’s one important thing that continues to be out of his reach.

Gardner was not voted to one of the Jets captains this season, despite his status as a franchise cornerstone. Quarterback Justin Fields, wide receiver Garrett Wilson, offensive tackle Alijah Vera-Tucker, defensive tackle Quinnen Williams, linebacker Jamien Sherwood, and special teams ace Marcelino McCrary-Ball were voted the six team captains by their Jets teammates last week.

Sauce was asked for his reaction about the snub on Tuesday.

“I’m not really tripping about that,” Gardner responded, though he admitted, “that is something I want at some point in my career.”

The 25-year-old is one of the elite cornerbacks in the NFL. The No. 4 overall pick in the 2022 draft is already a two-time All-Pro and been selected to the Pro Bowl twice. This offseason, the Jets invested in him to the tune of a four-year, $120.4 million rookie extension.

Yet, the highest-paid corner ($30.1 million annually) in the NFL didn’t receive enough votes from his teammates to be a team captain.

“I don’t think it’s too common for cornerbacks to be named captain of their team,” he explained. “But at some point, I do want to be named a captain, for sure.”

Captaincy snub ‘not going to affect who I am,’ Jets star Sauce Gardner proclaims

Sauce also alluded to the Jets having three captains from the offense because Wilson and Vera-Tucker tied in the voting. The defense has two captains, though McCray-Ball is also a linebacker.

Despite being somewhat unhappy with the voting results, Gardner emphasized that it won’t change who he is, on or off the field.

“That’s not going to affect who I am, how I approach the game, how much a factor I am when it comes to the team, how much of a leader I am when it comes to the team, when it comes to the defense,” he stated.

Sauce and the Jets open the 2025 season Sunday against old — no pun intended — friend Aaron Rodgers and the Pittsburgh Steelers at MetLife Stadium. Gardner practiced Tuesday and confirmed that he’s “100 percent” after dealing with a calf injury during training camp. He appeared in only one preseason game as a result.

“Everything good. Just ready to play on Sunday.”

Gardner and Rodgers were friends the past two seasons, when Rodgers was New York’s QB1 and the center of the Jets universe. A torn Achilles in Week 1 wiped out Rodgers’ first season with the Jets in 2023. Last season, he started all 17 games, but the Jets finished 5-12.

Despite Rodgers talking about adding another Super Bowl trophy to their case, the Jets extended their streak of seasons without reaching the playoffs to 14 straight.

Former Steelers quarterback Justin Fields starts for the Jets in another twist Sunday.