New York Jets advised to target All-Pro weapon to help Justin Fields

The New York Jets have moved on from Aaron Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer. So, how can they ensure this season goes better without the help of a four-time NFL MVP? The plan involves Justin Fields, who was signed to be the Jets’ new starting quarterback.
Yet, can Gang Green really be all that confident that Fields, who was a backup in Pittsburgh last season, will absolutely perform better than Rodgers? Their new quarterback may need a bit more help.
One way to accomplish that goal could be to heed NFL.com’s Brooke Cersosimo‘s advice to trade for Baltimore Ravens’ All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.
While Taylor is in line to be the Jets’ long-term starting tight end, he may not be ready to contribute at a high level right away. Thus, adding a highly capable vet like the Ravens’ three-time Pro Bowler could make a lot of sense.
Plus, in addition to Andrews providing immediate contribution, he’d be able to show the Jets’ rookie tight end a few of the finer aspects of being an NFL pro. Considering Andrews brings seven years of experience with him, he could be a very valuable addition to the Jets’ new-look offense this season.
Related: New York Jets could be incorporating the tush push in 2025