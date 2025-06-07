New York Jets advised to target All-Pro weapon to help Justin Fields

Credit: Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images

The New York Jets have moved on from Aaron Rodgers, a future Hall of Famer. So, how can they ensure this season goes better without the help of a four-time NFL MVP? The plan involves Justin Fields, who was signed to be the Jets’ new starting quarterback.

Yet, can Gang Green really be all that confident that Fields, who was a backup in Pittsburgh last season, will absolutely perform better than Rodgers? Their new quarterback may need a bit more help.

One way to accomplish that goal could be to heed NFL.com’s Brooke Cersosimo‘s advice to trade for Baltimore Ravens’ All-Pro tight end Mark Andrews.

“There has been some speculation this offseason about the Ravens moving their longtime tight end. He’s been a very reliable player (minus that drop in the Divisional Round loss), but this is a business after all. Andrews is a free agent in 2026, and with Baltimore needing to allocate money elsewhere (SEE: renegotiating Lamar Jackson’s contract), the team could save $11 million against the cap and gain future draft capital by trading him. In come the Jets, who are in the middle of a rebuild and need more pieces to help Justin Fields jump-start the offense. New York did draft Mason Taylor in the second round, but bringing in Andrews for a year to aid this unit and mentor the rookie makes sense.” NFL.com’s Jets trade proposal for Mark Andrews

While Taylor is in line to be the Jets’ long-term starting tight end, he may not be ready to contribute at a high level right away. Thus, adding a highly capable vet like the Ravens’ three-time Pro Bowler could make a lot of sense.

Plus, in addition to Andrews providing immediate contribution, he’d be able to show the Jets’ rookie tight end a few of the finer aspects of being an NFL pro. Considering Andrews brings seven years of experience with him, he could be a very valuable addition to the Jets’ new-look offense this season.

