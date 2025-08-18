The New York Giants improved to 2-0 in the preseason as they defeated the New York Jets 31-12 in their annual MetLife Bowl.

More importantly than getting the win, head coach Brian Daboll has to be pleased with how his team performed on offense and defense, and that his team didn’t suffer any significant injuries.

With the preseason finale on Thursday against the New England Patriots, it’s doubtful any of the starters will play. So in all likelihood, Saturday night will be the last time we’ll see the Giants starters until Week 1 against the Washington Commanders.

There were several takeaways from Big Blue’s win over the Jets, and here are the top four.

Russell Wilson started game off with a bang

Russell Wilson came out firing as he connected with Beaux Collins on an 80-yard completion, which set up a Devin Singletary one-yard touchdown run. Two possessions later, he found Jalin Hyatt for a 21-yard strike.

Wilson played four possessions and finished completing four of seven passes for 108 yards and one interception in the end zone due to a miscommunication between him and Collins. But his bomb to Collins was a promising sign that we’ll see explosive plays from the passing game this season.

Jaxson Dart excellent once again in second game

After completing 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown against the Buffalo Bills last week, Jaxson Dart followed that up with an even more impressive outing against the Jets. He completed 14 of 16 passes for 137 yards and a touchdown, then scored on a one-yard quarterback sneak in the third quarter to put Big Blue ahead 21-6.

For the second consecutive week, the rookie quarterback demonstrated poise and accuracy and seems to have cemented himself second on the depth chart behind Wilson. You never want to make too much of what happens in the preseason, but as of right now, it seems Dart has a bright future ahead of him.

Cor’Dale Flott makes strong case to be CB2

One of the most intriguing position battles this summer has been to see who will be the team’s starting corner opposite Paulson Adebo. This battle has been between Deonte Banks and Cor’Dale Flott, who have been neck and neck throughout camp.

Flott missed last week’s game due to injury, while Banks was held out of the Jets game, giving Flott the chance to make his case. On a third-and-2 from the Giants’ 20-yard line in the first quarter, Flott broke up a Justin Fields pass intended for Garrett Wilson that forced the Jets to settle for a field goal. It was the only statistic the 23-year-old corner was credited with, but it bodes well for his chances of winning the job, especially since Banks struggled covering Wilson in Tuesday’s joint practice between these two teams.

Offensive line starting to gel

Against Gang Green, the Giants’ starting offensive line was James Hudson III, Jon Runyan Jr., John Michael Schmitz Jr., Greg Van Roten, and Jermaine Eluemunor, and they kept Wilson upright without allowing a sack.

The unit’s ability to protect Wilson is pivotal, especially with starting left tackle Andrew Thomas still not practicing and his status for Week 1 remaining up in the air. For the last several years, the offensive line has been the Achilles heel for the team. But this year, there’s optimism that the line will hold its own and become a solid unit.

Not only is the starting unit showing signs of improvement, but fifth-round pick Marcus Mbow has been solid all summer, and Evan Neal is playing better at guard than he did at right tackle in his previous three seasons.

Of course, we won’t be able to truly assess the line until the regular season, but for now, Daboll has to be pleased with what he’s seen so far.