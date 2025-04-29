New York Giants call out President Donald Trump for spreading fake news over Saquon Barkley comments

Credit: Josh Morgan, Josh Morgan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The New York Giants forcefully denied President Donald Trump’s claim that he advised the organization against letting star running back Saquon Barkley leave during free agency.

During the Philadelphia Eagles’ White House visit celebrating their Super Bowl championship Monday, Trump told attendees he had personally warned Giants leadership about Barkley.

“I was with the Giants and the head coach and some people and I said, ‘Do anything you have to, but don’t lose Saquon,'” Trump stated during the ceremony. “They lost Saquon. That was not good. I called that one. That was an easy one to call because he played damn well for the Giants, I can tell you that.”

The Giants quickly responded through spokesperson Pat Hanlon, who told Front Office Sports: “There were no conversations” between Trump and the organization regarding Barkley.

Hanlon escalated his response on social media, posting on X: “With all due respect, stop yapping. Be the leader we all want you to be. And my 401K wants you to be. I’m trying to retire!! @realDonaldTrump”

The Giants’ decision to let Barkley walk in free agency proved costly. Giants co-owner John Mara had admitted on Max’s “Hard Knocks” that he would lose sleep if the running back signed with the Eagles. In his first season with Philadelphia, Barkley rushed for over 2,000 yards, won a Super Bowl, and earned Offensive Player of the Year honors.

Meanwhile, Barkley found himself in his own political whirlwind after playing golf with Trump and accompanying him to Washington, D.C. aboard Marine One.

“lol some people are really upset cause I played golfed and flew to the White House with the PRESIDENT,” Barkley would go to post on X. “Maybe I just respect the office, not a hard concept to understand. Just golfed with Obama not too long ago…and look forward to finishing my round with Trump ! Now ya get out my mentions with all this politics and have amazing day.”



