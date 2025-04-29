President Donald Trump to NFL: Don’t ban Philadelphia Eagles’ ‘tush push’

Credit: Josh Morgan / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

President Donald Trump made his position clear on the Philadelphia Eagles’ “tush push” play that faces potential league-wide banning as NFL owners continue debating its future.

During the Eagles’ Super Bowl championship celebration at the White House on Monday, Trump directly addressed the controversy while turning to talk to head coach Nick Sirianni.

“I hope they keep that play, coach,” Trump said. “They’re talking about getting rid of that play, I understand. They should keep it. I like it. It’s sort of exciting and different.”

Sirianni acknowledged the presidential support in his remarks. “Thank you, Mr. President, for having us here. And we also appreciate the endorsement for the tush push.”

The Eagles have leveraged this short-yardage strategy with remarkable efficiency. According to ESPN, Philadelphia has scored 27 touchdowns and converted 92 first downs using the play over the past three seasons.

The Green Bay Packers proposed banning what Eagles fans call the “Brotherly Shove” earlier this month, but the rule change was tabled after failing to secure sufficient votes. The issue will return to the forefront when NFL owners meet again in May.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell addressed the ongoing discussions during his appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” at the NFL Draft last week.

“There were different concepts that were discussed. I would say there was a split,” Goodell explained. “There wasn’t an overwhelming push either way, but I think as people see the different things the committee has been considering and hear the conversation, I think that they’ll actually develop a consensus.”

Any rule change requires approval from 24 of the league’s 32 owners to pass.

