After the New York Giants hired John Harbaugh as head coach, the expectation was that he would bring on Todd Monken as offensive coordinator. Now that Monken is the new Cleveland Browns head coach, Harbaugh is looking for a new option to lead the offensive side of the ball for the Giants.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported over the weekend that former Tennessee Titans head coach Brian Callahan and former Washington Commanders offensive coordinator Kliff Kingsbury are involved in the New York Giants’ search for an offensive coordinator.

Callahan, 41, spent less than two full seasons in Tennessee after posting a 4–19 record. Over those two seasons, the Tennessee offense ranked 30th in EPA per play at -0.126 and had the second-worst success rate in the NFL at 39.2 percent.

Prior to his tenure in Tennessee, Callahan served as the Cincinnati Bengals offensive coordinator from 2019 to 2023, though he was not the primary play-caller for the club. His prior stints included serving as a quarterbacks coach with the Oakland Raiders in 2018 and the Detroit Lions from 2016 to 2017.

Callahan has drawn interest elsewhere. He was in the mix to become the Atlanta Falcons offensive coordinator under head coach Kevin Stefanski, but the club opted to hire Tommy Rees. As for Kingsbury, who Washington parted ways with after the regular season, he was a candidate to become the Baltimore Ravens offensive coordinator under first-year head coach Jesse Minter. Instead, the club opted to hire Declan Doyle as its play-caller.

Regarding Kingsbury, his group performed relatively well in 2025. Even with Jayden Daniels and Terry McLaurin missing a majority of the season, Kingsbury’s offense ranked fourth in yards per carry (4.7), eighth in rushing (143.7 yards per game), and sixth in red-zone touchdown rate (65.2 percent).