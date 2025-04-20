Will New York Giants’ Joe Schoen and Brian Daboll risk it all for first-round QB salvation in 2025 NFL Draft?

The 2025 NFL Draft represents a decisive moment for New York Giants general manager Joe Schoen and head coach Brian Daboll. With mounting pressure from co-owner John Mara to deliver a winning season, their future with the organization hinges on this draft class.

The Giants desperately need to select difference-makers who can contribute immediately, leading many analysts to believe they’ll target either Travis Hunter or Abdul Carter with the third overall pick.

However, Schoen and Daboll haven’t forgotten Mara’s emphasis on finding their quarterback of the future — a priority he labeled the team’s most pressing offseason need. This context explains why ESPN NFL insider Peter Schrager suggests the team might attempt to trade back into the first round for Shedeur Sanders, should he slide in the draft.

While ambitious, securing Carter or Hunter early and then maneuvering back into the first round for Sanders would represent an ideal scenario for the Giants. Let’s examine why this might — or might not — happen.

Schoen and Daboll’s self-preservation could drive bold first-round trade

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Though they avoid public discussion of job security, both Schoen and Daboll understand their tenuous position. Another losing campaign or failure to identify their franchise quarterback this year would likely end their tenure in New York.

Desperation often drives bold action, and the 45-year-old general manager might consider sacrificing significant draft capital to land Sanders. If the Colorado quarterback remains available midway through the first round, Schoen may begin exploring trade possibilities with fellow GMs.

Re-entering the first round would demand steep compensation — at minimum, their second-round selection (34th overall) and 2026 first-round pick, plus additional assets. This represents substantial investment for a quarterback without exceptional arm strength or athleticism. Yet if Schoen and Daboll convince Mara that Sanders can compete with the league’s premier passers, ownership might approve such an aggressive move.

Day 2 quarterback options reduce need for costly trade

Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Following a dismal 3-14 campaign in 2024, the franchise remains in rebuilding mode, making the surrender of valuable draft resources potentially counterproductive. Several quarterback prospects project to be available when New York selects at 34th overall, including Alabama’s Jalen Milroe, Louisville’s Tyler Shough, Syracuse’s Kyle McCord, and possibly Ole Miss’ Jaxson Dart should he escape the first round.

While current evaluations place these quarterbacks below Sanders, draft rankings don’t guarantee NFL success. Moreover, Daboll’s reputation as a quarterback developer means whichever rookie they select will benefit from observing Russell Wilson for a season.

Despite Sanders rating as the draft’s second-best quarterback prospect, the Giants can’t afford to mortgage future assets for him. Schoen’s previous draft-day trades to acquire Deonte Banks and Jalin Hyatt in 2023 haven’t yielded the expected returns. The prudent approach remains selecting Carter or Hunter in round one, then targeting the highest-rated quarterback on their board in the second round.