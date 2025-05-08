Reliable source reveals family of New York Giants legend blocked Abdul Carter from using his number

Credit: Michael Karas-NorthJersey.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

New York Giants legend Phil Simms was allegedly fine with Abdul Carter using his number in his rookie season. However, his wife and daughter surprisingly shut that possibility down.

With their top pick in the 2025 NFL Draft, the Giants selected Penn State pass rusher Abdul Carter. While playing for the Nittany Lions, the stud prospect continued the tradition of using the No. 11, a number worn by many PSU greats who went on to success at the next level, like Micah Parsons. Unsurprisingly, he wanted to wear it again as a member of the Giants. But there was a problem. It was retired due to the exploits of New York great Phil Simms.

Yet, the Hall of Famer — unlike his former teammate Lawrence Taylor — was open to the idea. But eventually it was revealed that the number would not be unretired. Well, this week, Simms’ son Chris revealed some funny details on the family drama that was created over Carter’s request.

“I knew they threw a fit,” Chris revealed on PFT Live about his sister Deidre and mother Diana [h/t Fox News]. “I think it’s going to the point where literally there was like, they were shedding tears. I’m not trying to embarrass my mom or my sister. But that’s how important it was to them.

“And on top of that, the blowback off of that and the amount of people that came to my dad, ‘Don’t give your number up, don’t do that.’ I think he was a little taken aback by that. Ultimately, he’s not going to do it. He got outvoted by his family, specifically his daughter and his wife, but that’s where it stands right now.”

The younger Simms admitted he was in favor of letting Carter use the number as well. And his father hoped he could convince his sister and mother. Unfortunately, they were unmoved in their stance.

Carter had also suggested after being drafted, he would like to use the number of New York Giants icon Lawrence Taylor. But LT quickly denied that request last month.