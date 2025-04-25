New Orleans Saints pass on Shedeur Sanders to draft another offensive lineman

Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images

Headed into the 2025 NFL Draft, there was widespread speculation that the New Orleans Saints could be a sweet spot for Colorado quarterback Shedeur Sanders. Recent news of Derek Carr dealing with a lingering shoulder injury that places his availability for the start of the 2025 season in doubt.

The start of the NFL Draft went as expected, with Cam Ward being the only quarterback selected in the first eight picks, leaving Sanders there for the taking at No. 9 for the Saints.

Yet, the Saints didn’t opt to take their QB of the future there, instead selecting Texas offensive tackle Kelvin Banks Jr. Naturally, this keeps the Saints in play as a team that could still try trading back into the latter portion of the first round to target Sanders or another QB like Jaxson Dart.

Either way, the Saints still haven’t solved the quarterback position. Yet, whoever ends up starting for the Saints in Week 1 will at least presumably have an improved offensive line to work with.

Banks is expected to slot in as the starting right tackle, though some wondered if he’d be a better fit at guard in the NFL. Still, it’s clear the Saints felt good about making Banks a top-ten pick, making him the third offensive lineman selected by New Orleans in the first round in the past four years.