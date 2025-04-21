New Orleans Saints heavily linked to fringe first-round QB prospect

Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

The New Orleans Saints may have a quarterback crisis on their hands now that Derek Carr’s playing status for the 2025 NFL season is in question. Behind Carr, the Saints have a pair of young developmental QB prospects in Spencer Rattler and Jake Haener. Yet, both have been given a chance to start games in the pros, and they’ve combined to go 0-6.

Now, as the Saints prepare for the 2025 NFL Draft, they have the ninth overall pick in the first round, ESPN’s Adam Schefter indicates New Orleans could be leaning toward Jaxson Dart.

“The belief is they want to draft a quarterback — just maybe not at No. 9, and maybe not Sanders. As another personnel executive said: ‘I don’t think New Orleans is taking Shedeur. I think they’re hot and heavy on Jaxson Dart.’ Speaking of Dart, there is skepticism about whether the Saints would take the Ole Miss passer at No. 9 — it feels high to many around the league.” ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Jaxson Dart and the Saints

While some quarterbacks, like Michael Penix Jr and Bo Nix, come off the board earlier than expected, Dart is generally projected to land around the late-first (in a trade scenario) or in the second round. Yet, as we saw last year, all it takes is one team to fall in love with their ideal prospect. For the Saints, that could mean selecting Dart at No. 9.

