The New Orleans Saints are inching closer to the start of the 2026 season. While their roster may have appeared set, one might argue that they were still missing a fairly significant piece in order to contend.

That piece has since been found.

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, the Saints have agreed to a one-year contract with defensive end Cameron Jordan. Earlier reports indicated that the team had a longstanding contract offer out to the one-time All-Pro. Whether they upped their offer is not known, but that is not the expectation.

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While Jordan will turn 37 on July 10, he still produced an impressive 10.5 sacks and two forced fumbles last season across 17 starts. He’s missed just two games in his entire 15-year career, which has all been spent with the Saints.

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The eight-time Pro Bowl pass rusher has recorded 132 sacks in his career, placing him list. He’s second among active players, 6.5 sacks behind Von Miller, who ranks ninth but is still unsigned in free agency. Now, Jordan will get a chance to continue climbing that list, strengthening his case for the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

If Jordan can post another 10-sack season, he’d jump ahead of Hall of Famer Michael Strahan for sixth all-time, yet Miller could still have some say in Jordan’s final placement at the end of the season too.

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