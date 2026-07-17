The New England Patriots are gearing up for another run to the Super Bowl. After losing Super Bowl 60 to the Seattle Seahawks in February, the Patriots beefed up their offensive line and traded for superstar wide receiver A.J. Brown. However, will that be enough to compete for another Lombardi Trophy?

Ahead of the 2026-27 NFL season, ESPN analyst Sam Acho expressed his concerns for the Patriots. The on-the-field issues aren’t as important as the schedule and internal concerns.

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“How does this New England Patriots team overcome adversity?” Acho said on NFL Live. “I think the weaknesses have been addressed from an on-the-field perspective. My biggest concern is, not just the strength of schedule on the outside, but the nucleus on the inside.”

The Patriots have dealt with controversy surrounding head coach Mike Vrabel, while the schedule continues to be a major talking point. So, will New England be able to put everything to the side and perform on the field?

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Why the New England Patriots are set for another Super Bowl run despite the noise

IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The noise about Vrabel and a more challenging schedule is undeniable for the Patriots. The New England head coach is looking to grow and move forward after his scandal with former NFL reporter Dianna Russini, while the team has a much harder schedule going into the 2026-27 NFL season. However, this Patriots team is set up for another Super Bowl run, despite all of the noise.

The Patriots exceeded all expectations during the 2025-26 NFL season with Vrabel installing a much-needed culture shift following Jerod Mayo. New England went from drafting in the top 5 to competing in Super Bowl 60 against Seattle. While it didn’t result in a win, it was an excellent start to the Vrabel-Drake Maye era. Meanwhile, Vrabel has taken accountability for his off-the-field actions, and the players continue to buy into his ability as a head coach.

New England also made several strides during the NFL offseason by adding to the offensive line, trading for Brown, and signing Romeo Doubs. This is why, despite the hard schedule, the Patriots should be in a good spot. Maye is transcending as one of the best quarterbacks, and he now has one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL.

Led by Christian Gonzalez, New England’s defense is also poised to have another elite year. However, the defense won’t have to carry the load now. The organization made significant strides on offense during the offseason. With Maye and Vrabel leading the team, the culture is strong. It should match the team’s on-the-field performance.

The Patriots may have one of the hardest schedules in the NFL, but the team is in a great spot to continue their success this season.

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