Like many other teams, the Minnesota Vikings have made some recent changes to the roster. One example is signing top free agent receiver Jauan Jennings. More recently, since general manager Nolan Teasley was hired, the Vikings signed a pair of undrafted rookie receivers in Michael Briscoe and Trayvon Rudolph.

While the additions of Briscoe and Rudolph are fairly insignificant on paper, many analysts feel like the Vikings shouldn’t be done adding outside talent. The Vikings traded Jonathan Greenard, and even though Andrew Van Ginkel and Dallas Turner are expected to start, defensive coordinator Brian Flores still needs another rotational edge rusher.

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There are still several high-profile free agent pass-rushers available, including Joey Bosa, Jadeveon Clowney, Haason Reddick, Leonard Floyd, Von Miller, Cameron Jordan, and more.

Now that the Vikings have gotten a few practices in, some feel like the need for another edge rusher has only become more obvious. That group includes The Athletic‘s Vikings insider Alec Lewis.

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“The Vikings have around $13 million in cap space, according to Over The Cap, and some enticing free-agent edge rushers remain. The Vikings could wait until training camp to make a move. But from a competitiveness standpoint, supplementing this position group seems paramount.” Alec Lewis on Vikings’ edge rusher need

While there are several proven veterans available, and even more that I didn’t list in the group above, it also makes sense for the Vikings to give their younger prospects a chance. Bo Richter, Tyler Batty, and Chaz Chambliss have all earned roster spots as undrafted free agents in the past; who’s to say they can’t take their game to yet another level and become that third pass rusher Minnesota’s defense desperately needs?

For now, the Vikings’ front office and coaching staff are entrusting their current group of talent. But don’t be surprised if another veteran edge rusher signs a contract with the Vikings as training camp approaches later this fall.

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