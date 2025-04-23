NFL insider reveals Minnesota Vikings rumor killer on Kirk Cousins trade, current favorites for 4-time Pro Bowler

Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

A new report seems to put a definitive end to the recent rumors of the Minnesota Vikings and Kirk Cousins reuniting via a trade this offseason.

Sam Darnold’s decision to take his talents to the Seattle Seahawks in NFL free agency put the Vikings in a tough position. They could either go forward with 2024 first-round pick JJ McCarthy as their starting QB next season or add a veteran to be their leader on offense via the free agent or trade market. The organization chose the former.

However, there have been recent rumors that Minnesota might be open to a reunion with former starting quarterback Kirk Cousins to serve as a backup and mentor to McCarthy. But that now seems like a no-go, according to a new report from The Athletic NFL insider Dianna Russini. “It’s believed that Cousins would be against any trade that involves sending him to a situation involving a young QB. Similar to one he faced in Atlanta last year.”

So, if the Vikings are an unlikely destination, where could Cousins end up if he is traded?

Kirk Cousins stats (2024): 14 games, 3,508 passing yards, 18 touchdowns, 16 interceptions, 88.6 passer rating, 66.9 completion percentage

Cleveland Browns and Pittsburgh Steelers the current favorites for Kirk Cousins trade?

Russini believes Minnesota will consider calling about a Cousins trade in the coming weeks. However, she ranks them “as the least likely scenario” among the potential suitors. But she did mention two teams that are strong candidates in a potential Kirk Cousins trade sweepstakes.

“The Steelers, Browns, and possibly Vikings could be involved in a trade involving Kirk Cousins,” Russini wrote in a post on X.

Kirk Cousins contract: four years, $180 million

The Pittsburgh Steelers or Cleveland Browns are still unlikely to make a trade anytime soon. Earlier this week, it was revealed that the Atlanta Falcons would like any suitors to pick up $20 million of the $45 million worth of guarantees left on his deal. However, the belief around the league is that teams with a strong interest would likely only go as far as picking up $10 million.

