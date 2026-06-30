Last year, the Minnesota Vikings entered the season with confidence after winning 14 games in 2024. But there was one major problem: they didn’t have a reliable quarterback. Now, as the Vikings prepare for a new season, the hope is that a remade QB room featuring Kyler Murray as the leading man is enough to spark a change.

After all, defensively, the Vikings were excellent a year ago, ranking third in yards allowed and seventh in points allowed. Despite receiving some head coaching interest, defensive coordinator Brian Flores has returned for his fourth season leading the charge. Yet, there are also some changes coming to the team’s defense, and some fear that they won’t be able to maintain their momentum.

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Some of the changes made may have been for the best. For example, the Vikings cut ties with an expensive defensive tackle duo in Jonathan Allen and Javon Hargrave. Both have been replaced by inexpensive, high-upside rookies. Meanwhile, the Vikings also traded top edge rusher Jonathan Greenard. Perhaps most importantly, potential future Hall of Fame safety Harrison Smith may be heading for retirement.

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Add it all up, and Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport suggests the Vikings’ defense could take a major step back in 2026. He even goes as far as to say the secondary could “be exposed” due to a lack of depth.

“Overcoming those losses is no sure thing, with rookie Caleb Banks and Theo Jackson penciled in to start at those spots. Edge-rusher Andrew Van Ginkel is coming off a down year, and if he struggles again in 2026 a cornerback that is Minnesota’s weak spot could be exposed. Minnesota’s front-seven looks solid on paper, but that’s going to have to translate to game days to avoid a potential slip from the top-10 to defensive mediocrity.” Bleacher Report’s Gary Davenport on Vikings’ Defense

Internally, the Vikings feel confident in a cornerback group led by former Pro Bowler Byron Murphy, Isaiah Rodgers, and free agent signee James Pierre. They also have fifth-round rookie Charles Demmings and former undrafted signee Dwight McGlothern. While the group has plenty of experience up front, if an injury occurs, the Vikings’ youthful depth will be tested in a major way, and this time, they won’t have a veteran like Harrison Smith to coach them up on the field.

Related: 3 Minnesota Vikings Concerns Before Training Camp