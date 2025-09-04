How close was Micah Parsons to suiting up tonight for the Philadelphia Eagles as they take on his former team Dallas Cowboys? According to one top NFL reporter, general manager Howie Roseman made an aggressive push for the All-Pro.

ESPN’s Adam Schefter reports the Eagles attempted to trade for Parsons over the summer but were rebuffed by Dallas — a rejection that ultimately led to the star pass rusher’s shocking trade to the Green Bay Packers.

“One team that made a strong play this summer to try to trade for All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons was none other than the Philadelphia Eagles, per league sources. The Eagles called the Cowboys to see if they could acquire Parsons and bring him back to Pennsylvania,” Schefter posted on X. “But the Cowboys had no interest in trading Parsons in the division, especially to the defending Super Bowl champion Eagles, whom they open with tonight.”

Eagles’ Bold Gambit Could Have Changed Everything

The Pennsylvania connection runs deep for Parsons, a Reading native who starred at Penn State before becoming a four-time Pro Bowler in Dallas.

In a twist of irony, the Eagles initially helped the Cowboys land Parsons in the 2021 NFL Draft. The two teams swapped first-round picks with Philadelphia moving up to No. 10 to select wide receiver DeVonta Smith. Dallas then used the No. 12 pick on Parsons.

Landing Parsons would’ve been the biggest coup of Roseman’s career. A front seven featuring Parsons alongside Jalen Carter, Jordan Davis, Nolan Smith, Moro Ojomo, Zack Baun and Jihaad Campbell would’ve been devastating.

The Cowboys shocked the NFL world last week by trading Parsons to the Packers following a drawn-out contract standoff between the generational superstar and owner Jerry Jones. Parsons conducted a hold-in during training camp seeking an extension while Jones believed he had a handshake deal with the player after talking to him months prior, despite nothing being put in writing.

Following the trade, Parsons signed a four-year, $188 million deal with the Packers, making him the highest-paid non-quarterback in the league. His $47 million annual average salary comes with $120 million fully guaranteed and $136 million in total guarantees.

In four seasons with Dallas, Parsons accumulated 52.5 sacks, 112 quarterback hits, 63 tackles for loss and nine forced fumbles. He earned four Pro Bowl selections, two First-Team All-Pro honors and the 2021 Defensive Rookie of the Year award.